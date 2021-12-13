False Eyelashes Market Size to Grow by USD 386.93 million | Rising Awareness about Eye Makeup to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Trend

The rising awareness about eye makeup and increasing working women population are some of the key market drivers. The demand for eye makeup products is increasing because of factors such as dynamic fashion trends; the availability of new, effective, and safe products; and the growing awareness about eye makeup products. Millennials account for a significant share of the demand, as they are tech-savvy and are updated about the latest fashion trends. The demand for beauty and personal care products, including fake eyelashes, is further driven by factors such as rapid urbanization, personal grooming concerns, and the growing consciousness about fashion and health. To cater to this increasing demand, manufacturers are continuously launching new and innovative products. Hence, the rising awareness about eye makeup will be one of the significant drivers for the growth of the false eyelashes market during the forecast period.

The introduction of customizable false eyelashes is one of the key trends that will positively impact the growth of the market during the next five years. Changing customer needs have compelled vendors to focus on the development of customized false eyelashes. Customers can choose from different types of false eyelashes based on their shape, size, pattern, length, band, and design. As customized false eyelashes are made according to individual consumer needs and preferences, they are more expensive than regular eyelashes.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

The false eyelashes market report is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). APAC will be the leading region with 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China is a key country for the false eyelashes market in APAC.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

American International Inc. - The company offers false eyelashes product brands such as Andrea.

The company offers false eyelashes product brands such as Andrea.

Amorepacific Group Inc. - The company offers false eyelashes product brands such as etude house.

The company offers false eyelashes product brands such as etude house.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. - The company offers false eyelashes product brands such as Starstruck.

The company offers false eyelashes product brands such as Starstruck.

Esqido Ltd. - The company offers false eyelashes products such as ESQIDO Mink Lashes.

The company offers false eyelashes products such as ESQIDO Mink Lashes.

Huda Beauty FZ-LLC - The company offers false eyelashes product brands such as Olivia.

The company offers false eyelashes product brands such as Olivia. To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Natural Cosmetics Market: The natural cosmetics market has been segmented by type (personal care, skin care, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe , North America , MEA, and South America ). Download Free Sample Report Now

The natural cosmetics market has been segmented by type (personal care, skin care, and others) and geography (APAC, , , MEA, and ). Eyelash Extension Market: The eyelash extension market has been segmented by type (mechanical eyelash and handmade eyelash) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report Now

False Eyelashes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.88% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 386.93 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.10 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Canada, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American International Inc., Amorepacific Group Inc., e.l.f. Beauty Inc., Esqido Ltd., Huda Beauty FZ-LLC, KISS Products Inc., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Shiseido Co. Ltd., and The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio