False Health Claims By Dairy Industry Exposed In New Report

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An extensive scientific report revealing the truth behind false claims made by the dairy industry has now been downloaded more than 3,000 times. It was authored by nearly a dozen medical and athletic performance professionals and reveals the devastating chronic health implications of consuming cow's milk. The report, developed by Switch4Good.org , a non-profit advocacy group that helps people switch to plant-based fuel, took more than a year to complete, and consists of scientific, independent and peer-reviewed studies. It now stands as one of the most exhaustive reviews ever compiled of the real health impacts of dairy.

The "Scientific Report on Cow's Milk, Health and Athletic Performance" debunks positive performance claims made in recent advertising by MilkPEP, the dairy industry's most powerful marketing entity. In one study reviewed by the report's authors, they found that while the performance claim suggested benefits for all athletes, the research used by MilkPEP involved just seven participants, all white men of Irish descent with no history of lactose intolerance.

"This report is a must read for anyone advising athletes on peak performance and diet," said Dee Brown, NBA Legend and most recently Vice President of Integrated Development and Evaluation for the Los Angeles Clippers. "It exposes so many myths about dairy consumption and shines a spotlight on precisely how and why a dairy-free regimen is better and healthier for athletes. It also provides an important lesson on the critical importance of separating marketing propaganda from valid science."

From the catastrophic long-term health issues to the massive government subsidies the industry receives to the industry's history of targeting and leveraging athletes through sponsorships and marketing campaigns, the report unpacks how money and marketing propaganda masquerade as science to fuel the industry.

A Never-ending Cycle of Sickness

As the report uncovers, drinking cow's milk is a learned behavior that was applied as a result of an overabundance of it after WWI. Instead of adapting to the economic changes, the U.S. government bolstered the dairy industry into a relationship, which has become a financial burden, and for us, a chronic health issue.

For example, children who participate in the National School Lunch Program—which offers lunches to students of low-income families at a reduced price or free—are required to take a carton of cow's milk unless a physician's note is provided (1). This despite the fact that the vast majority of students who rely on programs like school lunches, especially students of color, are lactose intolerant and therefore can't consume dairy without negative health implications.

Changing The Game

When looking at athletes specifically, the report extensively proves how dairy is an impediment to athletic performance and these professionals' health. For example, it is suggested that drinking milk for protein is equivalent to drinking soda for potassium and further reinforces the prevalence of lactose intolerance among global populations. In fact, out of the 13,000 athletes worldwide who compete at the Summer and Winter Olympic Games every four years, it can be expected that more than 8,000 of them will have varying degrees of gastrointestinal problems during their training and competitions due to dairy.

This fact is even more profound considering the heavily government subsidized dairy industry has been spending millions of dollars as an official sponsor of Team USA.

"Most of us have been told that cow's milk is a health food and that you need dairy in your diet to perform at your best. Not only is that not true, milk is actually bad for you," said James Loomis, Jr., MD, a contributor to the report and former team doctor for the St. Louis Rams' Super Bowl team and the St. Louis Cardinals' World Series team. "It is associated with allergies, asthma, and a wide range of chronic health problems. Ditch dairy and you will breathe better, recover faster, and perform better than ever."

The release of this report is just one of several recent efforts by Switch4Good to help individuals go dairy-free, while also directly challenging the dairy industry. Alongside this report, other historical moments happened for the organization in 2020. Most recently, Switch4Good and its community made progress in changing the US Dietary Guidelines, where it now acknowledges lactose intolerance for millions of Americans and added soy milk as a nutritionally equivalent option. In addition, a three-part Public Service Announcement campaign hit the airwaves last summer on NBC called, "Listen To Your Gut," which featured superstar athletes including six-time Olympic medalist swimmer Rebecca Soni, Olympic gold medalist sprinter David Verburg, MLB legend Chase Utley, along with other athletes and reached 30 million Americans. In 2021, Switch4Good will be launching an educational campaign, "Dairy is the New Tobacco," which brings to light the scary parallels between the dairy and tobacco industry's manipulative marketing tactics and the impact of their products on consumers.

"Separating truth from propaganda is more challenging than ever," said Dotsie Bausch, Executive Director of Switch4Good and Olympic medalist. "Like a play out of Big Tobacco's marketing playbook, the dairy industry has used questionable science and clever slogans to manipulate athletes and consumers into buying their unhealthy products. Diary is the new tobacco and this report provides definitive proof that. Whether your goal is a podium finish or simply good everyday health, ditching diary for plant-based alternatives is the way to go."

Switch4Good has now distributed the 50-page report directly to hundreds of professional and collegiate sports teams, athletic directors and trainers, as well as hosting a series of webinar discussions. The report is available to anyone for download at www.Switch4Good.org.

About Switch4Good

Led by Olympic silver medalist Dotsie Bausch, Switch4Good helps people make the switch from dairy toward plant-based fuel so they can best achieve sustained wellness, overall good health, and exceed daily performance goals.

Switch4Good launched with a stunning Public Service Announcement during the 2018 Olympic Games. Directed by Academy Award-winning director Louie Psihoyos, the PSA aired again during the Oscars. The revolutionary commercial starred six Olympians who proudly stated that they had "made the Switch4Good," and were living dairy-free.

1 42 U.S.C. § 1758(a)(2)(A)(iii); see also 7 C.F.R. § 210.10(m)(1).

SOURCE Switch4Good.org

Related Links

http://www.switch4good.org

