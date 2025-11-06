Falvey Appoints National Coordinating Counsel to Strengthen Freight Broker Liability Defense

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of ongoing efforts to help assureds mitigate loss and manage costs, Falvey's legal team has appointed a National Coordinating Counsel to oversee defense and litigation strategy for freight broker liability.

Mr. Marc S. Blubaugh, Lead National Coordinating Counsel

This appointment underscores Falvey's commitment to proactively managing the evolving risks associated with the liabilities arising from transportation and logistics operations including, but not limited to, contingent auto liability exposure. Freight brokers are increasingly named in lawsuits arising from transportation incidents, even when their involvement is limited. These cases, which exist across multiple jurisdictions, often allege negligent selection or vicarious liability.

While some insurance carriers may focus on cost-driven defense strategies, Falvey is investing in a premium, coordinated legal framework to protect its assureds and ensure consistency in outcomes. By appointing a National Coordinating Counsel, Falvey reinforces its ability to manage defense costs strategically, enhance collaboration across jurisdictions, and deliver the most effective legal representation possible.

Falvey is proud to announce Mr. Marc S. Blubaugh as Lead National Coordinating Counsel. Mr. Blubaugh serves as Co-Chair of the Transportation & Logistics Practice Group and Vice Chair of the Litigation Practice Group at Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP, and is widely recognized as a leading expert on freight broker liability and, among other things, the Federal Aviation Administration Authorization Act (FAAAA). As Outside General Counsel to the Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) and former President of the Transportation Law Association, Mr. Blubaugh brings unparalleled experience and credibility to this role.

Mr. Blubaugh will lead a national panel of seasoned defense partners, ensuring Falvey's assureds benefit from the highest caliber of legal representation in freight broker litigation. More details on the national panel will follow.

"I am extremely excited and deeply honored to have the privilege of serving as Falvey Insurance Group's National Coordinating Counsel with respect to its innovative and bespoke coverage solutions for the freight brokerage industry," said Mr. Blubaugh. "Our seasoned professionals look forward to ensuring that Falvey Insurance Group's assureds receive the highest caliber legal representation in cargo and auto liability claims."

This appointment further demonstrates Falvey's dedication to delivering beyond the policy with robust, expert-driven protection designed to keep assureds' operations and reputations secure.

About Falvey Insurance Group

Falvey Insurance Group is one group with many solutions, distinguishing itself through its robust product offerings that extend beyond premium coverage, providing clients and broker partners with a suite of added-value services at no additional cost. Our commitment to excellence over decades has earned us a reputation for exceeding client expectations and prioritizing their needs. A broker agreement with Falvey opens up access to our comprehensive product lineup and seamless claim handling and loss control experience, backed by our World-Class service from any of our underwriting teams. Learn more about Falvey at falveyinsurancegroup.com.

