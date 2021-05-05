Falvey Shippers Insurance Offers Admitted Shipper's Interest Product

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective April 1, 2021, Falvey Shippers Insurance offers a fully admitted all-risk shipper's interest insurance providing more protection for existing and future clients. Falvey is now one of very few admitted shipper's interest solutions in the market.

This admitted product is a more standardized, compliant program, fully backed by all the United States. This is an advantage for states like Texas in particular, where inland marine policies cannot be written unless it is a fully admitted product.

Dan Sules, Product & Programs Coordinator at Falvey Insurance Group, parent company of Falvey Shippers Insurance adds, "This admitted program is an example of Falvey's commitment to providing the most accessible shipper's interest insurance program in the market. Customer experience is always top of mind, so in creating this program, we can offer more accessibility for brokers and relieve them of the administrative work that would accompany a non-admitted product."

Those already working with Falvey Shippers on their shipper's interest program will have access to the admitted solution, and Falvey will continue to provide surplus offerings on international paper for programs which underwrite policies for all North America – including Canada.

About Falvey Shippers Insurance

Falvey Shippers Insurance provides full-value, all-risk domestic and international shipping insurance through an API integration within clients' existing shipping software. Any shipment can be automatically quoted and insured for its full value with a single click. The entire process is automated, so there is nothing to print or add to your packing materials, and no extra paperwork to manage—you just click it, ship it and forget it. Falvey Shippers is a subsidiary of Falvey Insurance Group, and their policies are 100% secured by Lloyd's of London, and all underwriting, claims and technology operations reside in-house.

www.falveyshippers.com

Media Contact:

Megan Bell

[email protected]

(401) 214-5600

SOURCE Falvey Shippers Insurance