FAM Brands Acquires Contemporary Apparel Brand Three Dots

LOS ANGELES, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FAM Brands, the Los Angeles based apparel manufacturer, is proud to announce the acquisition of contemporary brand Three Dots. FAM Brands has assumed design and manufacturing, while hiring key players from Three Dots to seamlessly re-introduce the line of ladies' and men's knit and woven sportswear already familiar to casual lifestyle customers.

Three Dots, known for its iconic trademark ellipses, launched in 1995 with a mission to "create the perfect t-shirt." Offering three styles, three sizes and twelve colors, the concept was an instant success. Three Dots has since expanded their t-shirt collection to a wide variety of women's tops, pants, dresses and skirts, as well as a selection of key styles for men.

"Three Dots is effortless fashion that caters to all age categories and is known for their perfect fit, fastidious construction, top quality, inspired design and great fabrics. We're thrilled to welcome Three Dots into the FAM portfolio," FAM Brands CEO Frank Zarabi said. "We look forward to resuming production as soon as possible and working hard to further grow the Three Dots Brand."

A favorite of Hollywood trendsetters and New York hipsters, the clever yet sophisticated label produces timeless designs in superior fabrics that present endless fashion possibilities season after season. This collection of beautiful knits and basics is available in specialty boutiques, luxury department stores such as Bloomingdales and top online accounts including Zappos and Shopbop, in addition to top boutiques throughout the U.S., Europe, Canada, Australia and Asia.

Inspired by the company's 25-year legacy, the manufacturer will continue to uphold the brand's quality offering of modern, flattering and fashionable wardrobe staples at an affordable price point. The newest acquisition will expand FAM Brands' distribution channels and extensive brand portfolio. Threedots.com will resume online sales in Fall 2019.

About FAM Brands: Founded in 1985 by Frank Zarabi, the company offers a wide range of products including sportswear, outerwear, activewear, swimwear, and sports equipment. FAMBrands not only provides cutting-edge products that enhance the lives of consumers, it delivers innovative design and high standards of safety in manufacturing. With a dedicated team who believes in promoting the highest quality of products and developing lasting relationships, the company is an industry trailblazer, making core apparel stylish and accessible for everyone.

For more information, visit http://www.fambrands.com or contact jparise@teamchicexecs.com .

SOURCE FAM Brands

Related Links

http://www.fambrands.com

