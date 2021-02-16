FAM Brands' Skin360 Donates 3.6M Reusable Face Masks to LAUSD Students

FAM Brands (FAM,LLC) donates 3.6M reusable face masks to the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) Tweet this

said Austin Beutner, Superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District.

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, FAM Brands adjusted their business model to include the necessary manufacturing and supply of PPE items to essential workers, including disposable masks, gowns, and gloves. To date, FAM Brands has successfully delivered millions of PPE products to notable health care systems, cities, and states across the United States.

"We are a brand rooted in health and wellness. Utilizing our premium resources for the safety of students and essential workers is a top priority for us. We know that with correct usage, face masks go a long way in keeping our communities healthy. We manufacture disposable and reusable PPE, through our international manufacturers and retail partners and we are pleased to donate these masks," said Frank Zarabi, founder and CEO of FAM Brands.

About FAM Brands: Founded in 1985 by Frank Zarabi, the company offers a wide range of men's, women's and children's products including sportswear, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, swimwear, and handheld fitness accessories. Producing over 50 million units per year, FAM Brands not only provides cutting-edge products that enhance the lives of consumers, it delivers innovative design and high standards of safety in manufacturing. With a dedicated team who believe in promoting the highest quality of products and developing lasting customer relationships, the company is an industry trailblazer, with retail partners like Costco, Amazon, Nordstrom, Kroger, Sam's (Walmart) and TJMaxx Global.

For more information about FAM Brands' PPE sales and production, visit www.fambrands.com or email [email protected].

