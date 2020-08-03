Fam Organics Revolutionizing CBD Industry with Elevated Standards

"For 11 years, I've had trouble falling asleep," said 47-year-old Jordan Casas. "I've tried over-the-counter sleeping aids, but had a hard time waking up. Taking Fam Organics CBD drops one hour before bed made all the difference in the world. Fam Organics has changed my life."

Casas was so thrilled with the results that she encouraged her 20-year-old daughter, 67-year-old father and a family friend to try it – a true testament to the remarkable trust that comes with this product. Suffering from poor sleep and anxiety, Casas' daughter has felt both ailments subside. Likewise, her father and family friend experienced positive change with sleep issues, anxiety, high blood pressure and sore muscles.

Dr. Nathan Barrientez, a chiropractor in Bee Cave, Texas, has suffered from wrist pain due to working with patients. He attempted to rehabilitate the pain himself, but never with success.

"When my wrists give me issues, I use Fam Organics topical cream which not only alleviates the pain, but also helps with joint issues. I've also started using CBD oil every morning to help with back stiffness that comes with adjusting patients all day, as well as before bed which has resulted in great sleep."

Like Casas, Dr. Barrientez has such trust in Fam Organics that he shared it with his fiancée for lower back pain and future father-in-law for elbow pain. Perhaps the biggest testimony to his faith in the product is that he has recommended it to multiple patients – specifically those experiencing neck pain, with each reporting the topical cream helps take the "sharp edge" off.

Fam Organics currently has three CBD drops of various milligram sizes as well as a creamy salve. All products utilize certified USDA organic hemp, with six third-party tests conducted on every batch by an unbiased, accredited laboratory to ensure the highest standards.

