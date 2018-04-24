Fame MS Launches a New Review Generation Tool for Local Businesses

NEW YORK, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fame MS lets you get authentic reviews from your happy customers on sites like TripAdvisor, Facebook, Yelp and Google.

Many businesses today have good foot traffic from the local clientele who may even love their services, but they are lost when it comes to translating their reputation to the online world, so they give up. Generating online reviews need not be difficult.

Fame MS

In the online world, Google doesn't know how good the food at your restaurant really is, or how beautiful the rooms in your hotel are, except by looking at your customers' reviews on websites like TripAdvisor, Yelp, Facebook and about 80 others including Google itself.

Many local business owners don't understand the importance of asking for online reviews.

Many local businesses don't realise that all they have to do is ask their customers as long as they do it...

1. politely

2. in a timely manner

3. in an open, fair and anonymous way where the customer doesn't feel forced to give a positive review.

"Review generation, in a lot of ways, is like joining the gym. It's all about consistency, it can't be a new year resolution which fizzles out after a week," feels Girish Lakshminarayana, the founder of Fame MS.

"What they need is a system like a gymnasium. Reviews, like a fit body, cannot be suddenly purchased on the eve of your 30-year school reunion. Even if you have all the money in the world," says Girish.

Fame MS has developed a carefully designed system to politely ask and generate reviews from your actual customers in a consistent, fully automated manner.

"We understand that most emails will end up in spam. Email deliverability is a major problem. We are careful about the rules that make email work. We also A/B test a lot of the messages we send, track the status of the emails and optimally retry over time," says Girish.

Businesses who have a huge database of past customers' emails, phone numbers can schedule them to be sent over several days which typically triples their online reviews within the first 3 months.

Fame MS supports single location businesses to multi-location enterprises with plans starting from as low as USD 49 per location.

Visit http://famems.com/ today to check out the special launch offers.

Media contact:

Girish Lakshminarayana

193796@email4pr.com

+919871030744

