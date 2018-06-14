Fame Won't Necessarily Stave Off Student Loans, Says American Financial Benefits Center

EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- There are tons of ways in this day and age to connect to people and garner some sort of audience for almost any activity or genre. Different platforms allow people to reach out to others and obtain a level of fame that wasn't as frequently possible. Some individuals even have the fortune to make money off of the fame acquired. But that fame doesn't necessarily alleviate the struggles that can arise from dealing with federal student loans. American Financial Benefits Center (AFBC), a document preparation service company, has seen a variety of people who could benefit from a lower monthly payment on their student loans, which sometimes means some less-than-common jobs.

"Sometimes we can forget that those in the spotlight are still regular people who can have very normal problems. Student loans may not be a problem for a movie superstar or professional sports player, but more people that are considered at least semi-famous in one area or another can also struggle with them," said Sara Molina, manager at AFBC.

Social media personalities tend to have more personal interactions with their fan base. One Youtuber spoke out to fans about struggling with student loans, and how she could relate to those who also struggled. A sense of camaraderie can come from speaking on a more personal level even over a space like Youtube or Instagram, and maybe even help others feel like they're not struggling on their own so much.

While some individuals can make a living off of a social media account, it's not for everyone. Or if someone does make an income that way, it may not be enough to handle overwhelming student loans. AFBC has helped qualifying borrowers regardless of their source of income apply for income-driven repayment programs, so they might be able to better focus on their lives and whatever it may be that they do with their time. "In our society, there's always an audience for something, even if they might not know what they're hoping to find. Those people that wind up having their audience, even if they really make it big someday, still started out much like everyone else," said Molina.

