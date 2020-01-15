Famed Daylife Destination WET REPUBLIC Ultra Pool At MGM Grand Receives Multi-Million Dollar Revamp

WET REPUBLIC has been recognized as a leader in the daylife entertainment landscape since its inception in 2008. Identified as Las Vegas' longest-running pool party and a Strip staple, summer 2020 will offer guests additional plunge pools, a redesigned and expanded artist performance area, elevated cabanas and bungalows, furniture upgrades, and state-of-the-art immersive technology new to the Las Vegas dayclub scene.

Hakkasan Group enlisted the prestigious Rockwell Group to lead the revitalization. Rockwell Group will capitalize on the existing layout featuring two main pools emphasized by a perimeter of 10 deluxe cabanas and 12 VIP bungalows, met by a 2,500-square-foot open-air lounge.

"WET REPUBLIC is a renowned daylife leader not only in Las Vegas, but around the world," said Derek Silberstein, executive vice president of nightlife for Hakkasan Group. "Our reputation is anchored by crafting remarkable experiences for our guests. The revamp of WET REPUBLIC and its impressive new offerings allows us to continue to do so on an unprecedented level."

At the core of WET REPUBLIC is premier entertainment and the 2020 season introduces a reconstructed artist performance space featuring a custom DJ booth supported by new audio-visual production. Delivering a more engaging artist experience and clearer sight lines from any angle in the venue, the new performance space culminates at a point reaching onto the main dance floor.

To offer both guests and artists a full-sensory captivating experience, the venue will boast new state-of-the-art audio-visual technology, not currently offered at any other dayclub in Las Vegas. The L-Acoustics Kara and ARCS II speakers to be featured at WET REPUBLIC are the same sound technology heralded by Hakkasan Group's OMNIA Nightclub and the popular music festivals Coachella and Tomorrowland. Recognized as the go-to for modern tour technology and requested by many high-caliber artists, L-Acoustics sound solutions offer the industry's most advanced technology to design, process, mix and experience sound.

To complement the cutting-edge audio, the poolside oasis takes the performer and audience experience to the next level with a stunning 4,000-square-foot LED display designed by premier Dublin-based AV specialists, AudioTek. The focal point of the multi-faceted screen structure is a 13-foot interactive cube with pixel-mapping and color-mixing capabilities that cantilevers directly above the artist performance space.

Further adding to the posh cabana amenities, two new plunge pools spanning nearly 100 square feet in length provide a secluded swimming area and a prime vantage point of the heartbeat of the venue. After a quick dip, cabana dwellers relax in an interior with custom teak wood furniture embracing a modern design, upholstered with blue boucle fabric, positioned beneath a newly accentuated mahogany wood beam ceiling combined with detailed touches.

Lined along the north and south side of WET REPUBLIC, the highest level serves as an exclusive escape hub reserved for elite partygoers and celebrity clientele. Twelve upgraded bungalows offer clean blue and white color palettes sprinkled with rich mahogany wood tones. New teak wood sofas and ottomans with blue boucle upholstery form an L-shape within the space providing maximum seating for socializing. New cabinetry stain topped by a blended blue marble countertop and a giant flat screen TV decorates the opposite wall, as trellis screens and slats with lush greenery dress the exterior façade.

Additionally, summer 2020 will bring innovative pool parties, fresh themes and props for VIP bottle presentations, new food and beverage offerings, and much more.

Tickets to experience WET REPUBLIC summer 2020 and its unrivaled talent lineup including Tiësto, Zedd, Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, Illenium and more, go on sale February 4 at wetrepublic.com

