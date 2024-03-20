FAMED DRAPER UNIVERSITY EXPANDS TO MALAYSIA

In partnership with the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC ), an agency under the purview of the Ministry of Digital established to lead Malaysia's digital economy, Draper University will support and spearhead the growth of 140 startups in Malaysia over the next two years with a focus on companies that operate in the AI, Cybersecurity, Blockchain, Web3, and Advanced 5G space.

"This strategic collaboration between MDEC and Draper University will drive investment in Malaysian startups like never before, by developing the digital ecosystem and providing mutually beneficial market access for emerging Malaysian companies to propel the country's tech sector to even greater heights," said Asra Nadeem, Chief Executive Officer of Draper University.

Minister of Digital, Malaysia, Gobind Singh Deo said, "I am happy to note that Draper University will establish its first campus outside of Silicon Valley in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This will accelerate innovation and value creation in our startup ecosystem. This underscores Malaysia's commitment to develop a global mindset in this sector and position us as the preferred digital hub in ASEAN."

Malaysia is currently looking to build that competitive edge capable of empowering startups, including supporting initiatives which innovate and simplify business processes.

Draper University has accelerated over 750 companies to date, with over USD1.05B raised from top global investors and produced several unicorns including "1047 Games" (video game developer) and "Highstreet" (a commerce-centred metaverse that integrates shopping with gaming).

Draper University is part of the Draper Venture Ecosystem which is an alliance of various global independent venture firms including Draper Associates, Draper Dragon, Draper Cygnus, DNX Ventures, Boost VC and Draper Startup House, a global chain of affordable housing for entrepreneurs.

Draper University is an immersive entrepreneurship institution founded by venture capitalist Tim Draper. The University offers a combination of on-site and virtual programs designed to build understanding and foundations for the next generation of startup founders and entrepreneurs. With the aim to connect international startup ecosystems, Draper University has always worked towards building bridges between these ecosystems and Silicon Valley.

