Ray Chew Selected As Music Director For The 50th Anniversary Harlem Week Celebration And Will Return As Music Director For "Dancing With The Stars" Season 33 In September

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned music director, producer and composer Ray Chew announces the release of his debut single, "Jam," featuring an all-star lineup including Stephanie Mills, MC Lyte, Doug E. Fresh with additional production and appearance by DJ Kid Capri. This single is a vibrant precursor to Ray's upcoming album, "My Journey," set for release in first quarter 2025. To listen to "Jam", click here.

Famed Music Director, Ray Chew Releases Debut Single “Jam” Featuring Stephanie Mills, MC Lyte And Doug E. Fresh

Ray Chew will serve as Music Director for the 50th anniversary of Harlem Week, running from August 7 to 18, 2024. This historic celebration will feature a blend of past traditions and new performances, highlighting Harlem's rich cultural legacy. JAM is the event's official soundtrack.

Ray Chew returns as Music Director for Season 33 of "Dancing with the Stars," premiering on September 17, 2024. His dynamic arrangements and musical leadership have been a cornerstone of the show's success, and his return promises another season of extraordinary performances.

In addition to "Dancing with the Stars", Ray's television and event music direction includes high-profile television shows such as "American Idol," "I Can See Your Voice" and TV's longest running syndicated variety show "It's Showtime at the Apollo." He has also directed music for tentpole network events, including the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Primetime Emmy Awards and President Barack Obama's Inaugural Neighborhood Ball.

Ray's illustrious career as music director, producer and composer spans generations and platforms including studio recordings, television shows and stage performances with icons Donny Hathaway, Roberta Flack, Chaka Khan, Aretha Franklin and contemporary legends Alicia Keys, Rihanna, Robin Thicke and Lizzo. His work continues to shape the soundtracks of television, live events and recordings – earning him a place among music's elite.

For media inquiries, please contact: Tony Ferguson – 310-882-3309 or [email protected]

SOURCE Ray Chew