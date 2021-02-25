Famed New York City Restaurant Serves Up Clean Air with Aerapy UV

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Further enhancing its COVID-19 safeguards, Rocco Steakhouse at 72 Madison Ave. in Manhattan has installed upper room ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI or UV) units by Aerapy, a leading manufacturer of researched, tested, and study-backed UV equipment. While continuously cleaning the air, the sleek, modern upper room UVGI units seamlessly blend with the beautifully appointed, classic American steakhouse. Mounted in strategic areas including the main dining room, bar area, private party room, bathrooms, kitchens, and manager's office, the air sanitizing UV units are designed to help further protect the health of customers and employees. Aerapy UV disinfection technology harnesses the power of UV-C to kill viruses, bacteria, mold, and other pathogens. When tested against SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, Aerapy UV achieved a greater than 99.9% reduction.

Aerapy upper air UV unit, the Zone360X, installed in the dining area at Rocco Steakhouse in Manhattan. Aerapy upper air UV unit, the Zone180, installed in the bar area at Rocco Steakhouse in Manhattan.

"Rocco Steakhouse goes above and beyond with our food, wine, and service and our customers expect no less from us when it comes to their health which is why we chose Aerapy UV to further enhance our cleaning protocols," said Pete Pjetrovic, Rocco Steakhouse owner and GM. "Aerapy UV is designed to not only help take out the coronavirus but to improve overall indoor air quality for our customers and staff for the long term."

While air naturally moves to the upper room via convection currents, Aerapy upper air UV units feature an integrated fan to draw in air for faster pathogen reduction. As the air circulates, each round trip from lower room to upper room and into the unit's disinfecting UV-C light continues to reduce pathogen load. The Aerapy units installed at Rocco Steakhouse include the UV company's Zone360X unit which features an option of three fan speeds and a remote control. As occupancy of the restaurant increases, fan speed can be increased for faster air disinfection.

"Aerosols are now widely recognized as a key transmission route for SARS-CoV-2 which is why keeping air sanitized is critical particularly as restaurants open back up for indoor dining," said Annette Uda, founder and president of Aerapy. "Rocco Steakhouse made their high standards clear to us and we're proud they chose Aerapy UV to be part of their world-class dining experience."

About Aerapy

Since 2008, Aerapy has manufactured UV products for indoor environments. Aerapy's in-duct UV equipment for HVAC systems offer true air cleaning capability, as well as coil cleaning, while standalone upper air UV units, such as the patented Zone360, bring the same pathogen kill rate for buildings that need immediate targeted pathogen load reduction or for those without HVAC looking to add additional airflow and circulation and reduce pathogens. Aerapy UV can be installed in new buildings or retrofitted into existing facilities and does not produce harmful ozone. For more on Aerapy, a certified woman-owned business, visit https://aerapy.com.

About Rocco Steakhouse

Rocco Steakhouse is a modernized and classic version of a traditional NYC steakhouse with emphasis on high quality ingredients and exceptional service in a timeless ambiance. Patrons enjoy impeccable quality in the finest wines, steaks, and freshest seafood, to make every meal an unforgettable experience. And whether for a romantic dinner, a power lunch, a client dinner, or a family celebration, the setting is primed to impress. For more, visit https://www.roccosteakhouse.com.

