Famed Psychiatrist Keith Ablow Learns Natural Supplements Are Powerful Mood Enhancers and Anxiety Reducers

BOSTON, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Keith Ablow, heralded as America's Psychiatrist for 25 years, has recently stopped practicing psychiatry and founded The Ablow Center, which offers a unique and powerful combination of life coaching and spiritual counseling. At the same time, he has devised unique protocols of natural supplements to increase mood, reduce anxiety, increase focus and improve sleep.

"Over the past year, I have been researching which vitamins, minerals, herbs and probiotics have the most scientific data behind them regarding lifting mood and improving many other facets of mental well-being," Dr. Ablow said. "It's amazing how powerful and safe these supplements are and truly an honor to be able to share the best of them with my clients."

Just one example, according to Ablow, is the use of Curcumin. Multiple studies that compare Curcumin—derived from a spice—to prescription antidepressants find that Curcumin is just as effective at increasing mood.

Another example is the use of Lavender Oil to treat anxiety. Again, multiple studies have found that the effect of this simple, natural, incredibly safe oil from flowers compares favorably with prescription tranquilizers.

"When I combine life coaching or counseling with these all-natural remedies," Dr. Ablow said, "I find myself getting as good or better results in many of those who need their mood improved or anxiety reduced or energy increased than I got when I practiced psychiatry and prescribed medications. That's stunning information."

Dr. Ablow has now developed protocols that use multiple supplements, when needed, to achieve life-changing results in clients.

"Very often, going through a client's history and recommending the right supplements is amazing, in and of itself. But when I have the opportunity to combine the supplements with life coaching and counseling, the system becomes transformational."

Dr. Ablow has authored sixteen books, including How to Cope with Depression (co-written with the Chairman of Psychiatry at Johns Hopkins), Anatomy of a Psychiatric Illness (written for the American Psychiatric Association) and Living the Truth, which became an international self-help bestseller. He has appeared over 1,000 times on television shows including the Today Show, Good Morning America, Oprah, 20/20 and Inside Edition. He hosted the nationally-syndicated Dr. Keith Ablow Show.

To become a client of Dr. Ablow, contact info@keithablow.com or call 978-462-1125.

Inquiries contact Dr. Ablow at 233065@email4pr.com or 978.462.1125

