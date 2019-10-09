Famed Royal Air Force Red Arrows Wrap Up North American Tour

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the famed Red Arrows, have wrapped up their final flyover for the team's historic North American Tour. The 11-week deployment was the largest overseas tour to the region for the team, which took them to more than 25 locations across the United States and Canada.

Stretching coast to coast, audiences across America and Canada had the opportunity to see the Red Arrows take flight during the team's travels, which was aimed at showcasing the UK at its best, and supporting trade, business and defence interests.

The tour was the first time the Red Arrows have been to both Canada and the United States since 2008, visiting many of the locations for the first time in their history. With stops across the continent, in addition to the Canadian stops, the tour comprised a combination of more than 20 aerobatic displays, 29 stunning flypasts and 100 separate ground engagement activities – from business receptions led by the UK's Department for International Trade to sessions aimed at inspiring young people to pursue careers in STEM.

There was also chance to tangibly showcase the strength of the relationships between the UK and Canada and the US - with mixed formation sorties involving the Red Arrows flying alongside their counterparts, the RCAF Snowbirds and USAF Thunderbirds demonstration teams.

The Red Arrows flew past some of the most iconic places in North America, including the Statue of Liberty, the Hollywood Sign, Niagara Falls, St. Louis Arch, Mount Rushmore and more.

Planning for the North American tour spanned more than a year, and technical equipment and other resources were shipped to key "hub" locations in the US and Canada in advance of the jets setting off from RAF Scampton, Lincolnshire, in August.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

Officially known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows showcase the excellence of the RAF and represent the United Kingdom both at home and overseas. The team consists of 11 pilots, nine of whom fly in the display, and more than 100 support personnel and technicians. Each of the pilots has previous fast-jet, operational experience flying the Tornado, Typhoon or Harrier, enabling the RAF to secure the skies and protect the nation and its interests, 365-days a year. One of the world's premier aerobatic teams, the Red Arrows had completed nearly 5,000 displays, in 57 countries, by the beginning of 2019. Flying Hawk T1 jets, the team is based at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire.

About the UK's Department for International Trade (DIT)

With professional advisers, both within the UK and across more than 100 international markets, the Department for International Trade (DIT) is the Government Department that helps UK based companies succeed in the global economy and assists overseas companies to bring high-quality investment to the UK. The government recently set out its long-term Export Strategy to increase total exports as a proportion of GDP from the current 30% to 35%, and a new Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) strategy reinforcing its current position as the No. 1 destination in Europe for FDI.

