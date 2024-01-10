Famed Texas Litigator Jeffrey B. Simon's New Book Last Rights Makes National Headlines and Ignites a Movement for Justice

News provided by

Outside Counsel Media, LLC

10 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

DALLAS, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Best-Selling Author, law professor, prominent media analyst on outlets such as The Guardian, Reuters, New York Times, BBC, and serving as a legal analyst on Dan Abrams Law & Crime Network, Jeffrey B. Simon, thrusts readers into the heart of a corporate hostile takeover of the American civil justice system, Last Rights: The Fight to Save the 7th Amendment.  Through courtroom drama and poignant vignettes, Simon takes readers on an astonishing journey, sounding the alarm on a corporate repeal of consumer, worker, and patient rights that sabotages public safety and personal freedoms in the pursuit of plunder and profit.   Written with tremendous power, logic, and moral force, Last Rights calls upon readers to join in the mission to restore our civil justice system and every American's right to trial by jury before we forfeit those freedoms to corporate Goliaths forever.  

Continue Reading
Famed Texas Litigator Jeffrey B. Simon's New Book Last Rights Makes National Headlines and Ignites a Movement for Justice (CNW Group/Outside Counsel Media, LLC)
Famed Texas Litigator Jeffrey B. Simon's New Book Last Rights Makes National Headlines and Ignites a Movement for Justice (CNW Group/Outside Counsel Media, LLC)

The 7th Amendment, which guarantees every American the right to trial by jury, is inscribed in the Bill of Rights, but now teeters on the brink of extinction.  Simon's impeccably researched narrative unveils the clandestine maneuvers of corporate juggernauts, delivering a jarring wake-up call of our need for reckoning and change.

Jeffrey B. Simon challenges readers to confront an uncomfortable reality:  the 7th Amendment is buckling under constant corporate assault, an erosion that undermines essential consumer protections and civil justice.  "Nobody denies the existence of the 7th Amendment, and yet no one can empirically dispute that Americans have been stripped of this existential promise piece by piece, year by year for the past two decades," declares Simon.

Matthew Dowd, Senior Political Analyst for MSNBC News, heralds the book as an essential read in these tumultuous times: "At a pivotal moment in American history when we face an assault on our constitutional democracy, my friend Jeffrey B. Simon's book is an essential read."

Last Rights extends a compelling invitation, not only to legal professionals but to all conscientious Americans, urging them to stand shoulder to shoulder in the fight to restore the civil justice system.

Last Rights: The Fight to Save the 7th Amendment  is available for $18.00 (audiobook $17.00, eBook $13.00)  ISBN is 979-8-88925-426-3, published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.   Now available in paperback, ebook and audiobook through Amazon, Audible, Barnes & Noble, Dorrance Publishing, Apple Books, GooglePlay, and Walmart.  For a press review copy, visit HERE

SOURCE Outside Counsel Media, LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.