DALLAS, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Best-Selling Author, law professor, prominent media analyst on outlets such as The Guardian, Reuters, New York Times, BBC, and serving as a legal analyst on Dan Abrams Law & Crime Network, Jeffrey B. Simon , thrusts readers into the heart of a corporate hostile takeover of the American civil justice system, Last Rights: The Fight to Save the 7th Amendment . Through courtroom drama and poignant vignettes, Simon takes readers on an astonishing journey, sounding the alarm on a corporate repeal of consumer, worker, and patient rights that sabotages public safety and personal freedoms in the pursuit of plunder and profit. Written with tremendous power, logic, and moral force, Last Rights calls upon readers to join in the mission to restore our civil justice system and every American's right to trial by jury before we forfeit those freedoms to corporate Goliaths forever.

Famed Texas Litigator Jeffrey B. Simon's New Book Last Rights Makes National Headlines and Ignites a Movement for Justice (CNW Group/Outside Counsel Media, LLC)

The 7th Amendment, which guarantees every American the right to trial by jury, is inscribed in the Bill of Rights, but now teeters on the brink of extinction. Simon's impeccably researched narrative unveils the clandestine maneuvers of corporate juggernauts, delivering a jarring wake-up call of our need for reckoning and change.

Jeffrey B. Simon challenges readers to confront an uncomfortable reality: the 7th Amendment is buckling under constant corporate assault, an erosion that undermines essential consumer protections and civil justice. "Nobody denies the existence of the 7th Amendment, and yet no one can empirically dispute that Americans have been stripped of this existential promise piece by piece, year by year for the past two decades," declares Simon.

Matthew Dowd, Senior Political Analyst for MSNBC News, heralds the book as an essential read in these tumultuous times: "At a pivotal moment in American history when we face an assault on our constitutional democracy, my friend Jeffrey B. Simon's book is an essential read."

Last Rights extends a compelling invitation, not only to legal professionals but to all conscientious Americans, urging them to stand shoulder to shoulder in the fight to restore the civil justice system.

Last Rights: The Fight to Save the 7th Amendment is available for $18.00 (audiobook $17.00, eBook $13.00) ISBN is 979-8-88925-426-3, published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. Now available in paperback, ebook and audiobook through Amazon , Audible , Barnes & Noble , Dorrance Publishing , Apple Books , GooglePlay , and Walmart . For a press review copy, visit HERE .

