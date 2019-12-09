Famed Venture Capitalist Tim Draper Doubles Down on Los Angeles and Invests in LA-Based Blockchain Venture Studio

"I am excited about doubling-down on Los Angeles and blockchain with the premiere blockchain conference and accelerator team in LA," said Tim Draper. "Josef and Alon are ingrained in the LA community and have created a funnel of some of the top talent and entrepreneurs in the world. And we welcome the rebranded 'Draper Goren Holm' to the Draper Venture Network."

Draper is known throughout the world for his early investments in notable companies such as Tesla, Hotmail, Skype and Coinbase. He is also known for his early support of Bitcoin.

Founding partner, Alon Goren, discussed the platform's ability to identify early-stage, high-quality entrepreneurs in an emerging market and bring them all together.

"We've built a platform that enables us to find, identify and support the most amazing entrepreneurs in the blockchain space, at the earliest stage," said Goren. "Having Tim Draper, one of the most successful and legendary early-stage investors on our team, further amplifies our efforts and growth."

The announcement follows Goren Holm's acceptance into the Draper Venture Network (DVN) earlier this year. DVN is a one-of-kind alliance of self-governed, independent venture funds that cooperate on investor diligence, market intelligence, corporate relationships, and co-investments.

However, the relationship between Goren, Holm, and Draper has evolved since then into Draper investing and becoming a board member of the firm.

After the announcement, GHV co-founder Josef Holm spoke about the opportunities and insight that Draper brings to a team.

"Tim is one of the most respected voices in not only cryptocurrency but throughout the investment world. We're honored that he decided to join our firm and bring the world-class knowledge he has to offer."

About Draper Goren Holm:

Draper Goren Holm was founded as Goren Holm Ventures in 2018, a limited partnership between founders Alon Goren and Josef Holm, then later joined by Tim Draper and rebranded to Draper Goren Holm in 2019. The firm is a venture studio focused on accelerating and incubating blockchain and crypto startups, while simultaneously producing leading blockchain and cryptocurrency events, Security Token Summit and Crypto Invest Summit (CIS). Portfolio companies include Totle, Ownera, Innovesta, LunarCrush, Giftz, Vertalo, Coinsquad, CasperLabs, Element Zero, Blockchain Credit Partners and more. More information can be found right here: https://drapergorenholm.com .

Press Contact:

Draper Goren Holm

Drew Mailen

drew@drapergorenholm.com

SOURCE Draper Goren Holm

Related Links

http://drapergorenholm.com

