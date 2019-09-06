Famela Ramos Announces Candidacy for 53rd Congressional District Vacated by Susan Davis

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Famela Ramos Campaign announced today Candidacy of Famela Ramos in the 53rd Congressional District as a result of requests from supporters encouraging her participation in her home District.

Famela announced her candidacy versus Nancy Casady and Scott Peters in July with endorsements from business leaders such as Peter Farrell1, Chairman of ResMed a $20 Billion market cap medical device company, and Wes Chandler2, an NFL Hall of Fame Football Player. The recent announcement of Susan Davis' retirement has resulted in an extensive outpouring of requests asking Famela Ramos to run in her home district.

"It has always been my dream to represent the community that I grew up in, and that my children are now part of. When my colleagues, neighbors and family asked me to run in my home District, I was humbled but highly enthusiastic," said Famela Ramos.

Famela resides in the 53rd District and previously attained a strong voter base in her School Board run in 2018. Famela is a nurse, researcher, mother of 4 children, and Founder of a healthcare non-profit.

As President of the Right to Try Foundation, Famela collaborated with Dr. James Veltmeyer and local biotech companies in providing access to experimental medication to dying cancer patients. Famela has published 7 peer reviewed scientific papers with major universities and companies.

Testimony to Famela's corporate and scientific leadership is the fact that she has co-authored 7 peer reviewed scientific publications.

The first paper was a collaboration with the Moores Cancer Center and several biotechnology companies, describing the state of the art in cancer immunotherapy, and proposing future directions3.

The second paper discussed the possibility of stimulating regeneration of injured lung stem cells using specific types of laser and light based interventions, this was a collaboration between the University of Utah and the University of California, San Diego4.

The third paper, a collaboration between a nutraceutical company and Indiana University, demonstrated the beneficial effects of a nutritional supplement on circulating stem cells in healthy volunteers5.

The fourth publication was the first successful use of two different types of stem cells in a patient with heart failure, which resulted in a profound improvement6.

The fifth publication is a report of 114 patients that were treated with umbilical cord blood stem cells and demonstrated safety and signals of efficacy in collaboration with a Chinese Biotech company7.

The sixth publication was successful treatment of a spinal cord injury patient with stem cells8.

The seventh publication was the basis for an investigational new drug (IND) application to the FDA, describing use of fat stem cells to treat aplastic anemia9.

"I am very pleased that my daughter is following my advice to change Districts in which she is running. Areas such as Paradise Hills, where we raised our family, will significantly benefit from having one of our own representing us in Washington," said Pepito Ramos, Father of Famela and a US Navy Veteran.

Media Contact:

Famela Ramos

619 246 9179

221379@email4pr.com

www.famelaramosforcongress.com

