Famer and 3STEP Sports Announce a Multi-Year Partnership To Deliver Lacrosse Training Curriculum to 3d Lacrosse Players and Coaches

3d Lacrosse Prioritizes Player and Coach Development by Partnering with Famer, the Leading Mobile Sports Coaching and Mentorship Platform to Develop and Distribute World-Class Training and Educational Content

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Famer, the virtual sports coaching and mentorship platform, today announced a partnership with 3d Lacrosse, one of the largest and most successful youth lacrosse organizations in the United States and part of 3STEP Sports. Founded in 2009, 3d Lacrosse has grown to over 2,500 players and 125 teams in 9 states.

Under terms of the deal, Famer's video production arm, Famer Productions, will work with 3d Lacrosse to produce a custom library of hundreds of holistic player and coach training videos covering everything from lacrosse skills, drills and game situations, to leadership and mental toughness. This on demand content will be provided to every member of 3d Lacrosse as part of their commitment to innovation and providing the best training tools to their members. 3d Lacrosse members will download the Famer app and get access to the on demand video library as well as exclusive weekly content from 3d Lacrosse year-round.

"Famer shares 3d Lacrosse's mission to deliver content and experiences that allow players and coaches to reach their full potential," said Famer Chief Executive Officer Bill Richardson. "We are proud to have been chosen to power 3d Lacrosse's digital player and coach development programming. Virtual coaching and training has become a critical component of the way forward thinking organizations coach and train their players and coaches. As we move beyond the pandemic, physical and digital training have merged forever. This partnership demonstrates the value of virtual coaching and mentorship extending and enhancing the core work coaches and athletes do on the field."

"3d Lacrosse has developed an innovative Methodology for coach and player development," says Greg Waldbaum, VP Lacrosse, 3Step Sports. "Famer enables us to bring together our best resources and share those amongst our coaches, players and parents in an effective manner. By providing access to our coaches 'in their pocket' through Famer, we will be at the forefront of education and innovation for our sport and will continue to help our athletes develop their skills and be the best they can be".

Famer and 3d Lacrosse will work closely to bring the best coaching and mentorship programming exclusively to 3d Lacrosse members. Local coaches will be able to use the Famer Team platform to provide interactive team training with group chat and workouts with their own custom content on top of the core 3d Lacrosse video library. Kids and parents will have access to the 3d Lacrosse Methodology library to train and improve anywhere and anytime.

For more information, visit 3d Lacrosse at https://www.3dLacrosse.com, or Famer at http://www.famer.us.

About Famer

Famer is a mobile coaching platform that enables group, team and personal training programs and interactive feedback between athletes, their coaches and clubs. We support and empower coaches/clubs to organize, enhance and grow their business through technology. Sports include lacrosse, soccer, baseball, softball, basketball, hockey and volleyball, football, tennis and more.

Media Contact:

Johann Guye, Famer

[email protected]

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12943597

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Famous NYC Inc.