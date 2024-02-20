Famer App: Transforming Youth Sports with 89% of Parents Reporting Skill Improvement

Big gains reported in player development for athletes who engage with their coaches through Famer's video-based digital training and virtual mentorship platform.

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Famer, the cutting-edge sports coaching app, announces a significant finding, with a recent survey revealing that when coaches use the Famer app 89% of parents report noticeable improvements in their child's skills and understanding of their game. The survey results underscore Famer's commitment to revolutionizing youth sports through innovative coaching solutions.

Famer offers a comprehensive platform that empowers coaches and parents to help young athletes elevate their game through structured video-based training programs and mentorship. The survey results highlight the positive impact Famer is having on skill development and the importance of clubs, coaches and trainers in all sports providing connected short-form video tools like Famer that reflect the way kids learn today.

Coach Dele Sobomehin, CEO and Direct of Coaching at Team Esface Basketball, expressed his enthusiasm for Famer's impact. "We received very positive feedback from parents in our organization who say they noticed an improvement in their kids' skills and knowledge in just the first month using Famer. We strive to make a positive impact in the lives of the young athletes in our program, on and off the court, and Famer is helping us do just that. With Famer, our players are able to practice the right way, following the path our expert coaches provide to them."

The success stories and transformative experiences shared by parents and coaches align with Famer's mission to empower coaches to inspire young athletes. Bill Richardson, CEO of Famer, stated, "We built Famer to extend and enhance the expertise of youth sports coaches. Famer provides immense value to youth sports clubs, coaches, and trainers, offering a centralized platform to streamline training programs, track progress, and engage with athletes. By facilitating structured and accessible coaching when athletes are not physically with their coach, Famer is reshaping the landscape of youth sports, creating a positive and meaningful experience for players and coaches worldwide."

Discover how Famer is reshaping the landscape of youth sports and providing a transformative experience for young athletes at www.famer.us.

About Famer

Famer is a revolutionary sports coaching app that empowers sports organizations, coaches and trainers to share their educational video content through structured training programs and mentorship to coaches, parents, and young athletes. Coaches assign homework ("playwork") to players, teams or groups, track progress and the option to provide video analysis back to athletes and their parents. With a commitment to enhancing skill development and creating a positive impact in youth sports, Famer is transforming the way young athletes learn and grow. Popular sports on Famer include basketball, lacrosse, soccer, fitness, baseball, gymnastics, football and more.

Media Contact:
Johann Guye, Famer
[email protected]

