Famiglia Cecchi Celebrates 30 Years of Val delle Rose

The family-owned estate celebrates three decades of heritage while positioning itself for future growth

POGGIO LA MOZZA, Italy, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Famiglia Cecchi, one of Tuscany's benchmark wine estates, is celebrating the 30th anniversary of Val delle Rose, its Maremma estate acquired in 1996 in Poggio La Mozza, within the municipality of Grosseto. Born from a pioneering vision at a time when the Tuscan coast was still shaping its own winemaking language, the estate has become one of the most recognizable expressions of the Tuscan Maremma. On the occasion of this milestone anniversary, the family reaffirms its commitment to interpreting this territory through wines that combine Mediterranean identity, expressive freshness, and long-term sustainability.

Val delle Rose Estate

When Famiglia Cecchi invested in the Maremma thirty years ago, the region was still in the early phase of its viticultural journey. The choice of Poggio La Mozza came from a careful assessment of the territory, specifically its outstanding viticultural potential, close proximity to the sea, and a highly favorable microclimate. From the beginning, these natural factors allowed the estate to shape a fresh, authentic vision of the Maremma, producing wines that speak clearly of the Tuscan coast. Originally spanning 25 hectares, the estate has since expanded to 186 hectares in total, with over 100 hectares under vine farmed under certified organic practices since the 2021 harvest. The family drove this growth by applying innovative farming methods informed by in-depth soil studies to unlock the land's full capabilities, culminating in a state-of-the-art winery inaugurated in 2011. Today, the property also serves as a premier hospitality venue nestled in the countryside, inviting guests to discover the estate first-hand through visits, tastings, and curated experiences that connect them directly with an unspoiled landscape.

The 30th anniversary marks a new phase of evolution for Val delle Rose, focusing on several Cecchi labels inspired by the fresher, more versatile soul of the Maremma coast. Over time, the estate has combined the classics of the region with ongoing experimentation. The portfolio remains anchored in reds and whites, first and foremost in its 'Rosamante' Morellino di Scansano DOCG (90% Sangiovese, 10% other) and 'Litorale' Vermentino Maremma Toscana DOC (100% Vermentino), complemented by red varieties such as Merlot, Cabernet Franc, and Ciliegiolo, which grow in the estate's coastal soils.

In an expansion of the Famiglia Cecchi portfolio, the winery is introducing a "fresh wave" of new bottlings that highlight the remarkable versatility of the Maremma terroir. Blessed with abundant coastal light and a Mediterranean climate, this region offers the perfect conditions for crafting a diverse range of vibrant styles. This fresh energy is driven by the 2026 arrival of Lobelia Toscana IGT Bianco, a crisp blend of Vermentino, Trebbiano, and Chardonnay built for aromatic freshness, sapidity, and drinkability, alongside two established Famiglia Cecchi favorites: Caprifoglio Viognier Maremma Toscana DOC (100% Viognier) and Calipte Toscana IGT Rosé (100% Sangiovese). Reflecting Famiglia Cecchi's forward-thinking approach, both Calipte and Lobelia feature digital designs printed directly onto the glass using organic inks, removing heavy metals to ensure the bottles remain fully recyclable.

"Thirty years ago, we chose the Maremma because we sensed its potential: an ever-evolving land offering the ideal soil and climate for extraordinary freedom of interpretation," says Andrea Cecchi, President and CEO of Famiglia Cecchi. "Val delle Rose was born from this vision: working the vineyards with deep respect for the territory's authentic character, and crafting, harvest after harvest, wines that seamlessly combine identity, precision, and pleasure."

Val delle Rose is opening its doors for the summer once again, bringing back its highly-anticipated annual calendar of public events. While the seasonal opening is a tradition, this year gets an extra-special upgrade with its newest wine additions. Guests can look forward to weekly sunset aperitifs under the wisteria, an exclusive "Morellino Classica" evening, and open-air stargazing experiences.

For more information about Val delle Rose, please visit @valdellerosewines on Instagram.

About Val delle Rose

Acquired by Famiglia Cecchi in 1996, Val delle Rose is located in Poggio La Mozza, along the Maremma coast. The estate has become a leading benchmark for the region, capturing the fresh, Mediterranean, and versatile soul of the Tuscan coast. Val delle Rose encompasses 186 hectares, with over 100 hectares under vine transitioning to certified organic practices since the 2021 harvest. Renowned for its masterful expressions of Morellino di Scansano, Vermentino, and international red varieties, the estate also features a contemporary, state-of-the-art winery opened in 2011 that serves as a hospitality hub, inviting guests to experience firsthand the authentic character and natural beauty of the Maremma countryside.

About Famiglia Cecchi

Since its founding in 1893, Famiglia Cecchi has been a pioneering name in Italian winemaking. Today, the family business is driven by the fourth generation, led by President and CEO Andrea Cecchi, who oversees 331 hectares of vineyards spanning prominent denominations across Tuscany and Umbria, including 230 hectares farmed under certified organic practices. Through a collective of five distinct estates (Chianti Classico's Villa Cerna and Villa Rosa, Maremma's Val delle Rose, Umbria's Tenuta Alzatura, and Montalcino's Aminta), Famiglia Cecchi balances over a century of traditional craftsmanship with forward-thinking sustainability, experimentation, and research, remaining dedicated to acting as responsible stewards of the land for future generations.

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SOURCE Famiglia Cecchi