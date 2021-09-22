FAMILEZ™ to launch the world's simplest one-touch video calling app for isolated seniors, bringing joyful connection back to those who need it most

Family Hotline, the new automated video chat will reconnect isolated seniors with loved ones in wake of pandemic. Tweet this

Research has linked social isolation in seniors to increased risks of a variety of health conditions: high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, anxiety, depression, cognitive decline, and even decreased lifespan.

Senior isolation is an epidemic John Purnell, the CEO of FAMILEZ™ and creator of Family Hotline™, understands deeply. His mother lives in a facility over 700 miles away, north of the Canadian border. For Purnell, curing loneliness in seniors is a personal mission.

"I came up with the idea of Family Hotline™ to stay in touch with my own mother," said Purnell. "As she aged, her technology skills waned, and managing video calls became overwhelming. It became impossible for anyone to reach her other than with personal visits, a problem only exacerbated by the pandemic which closed the border for eighteen months."

"Loneliness and isolation are oftentimes the greatest fears seniors have about moving into care facilities," he said. "Family Hotline™ will help us empower those who feel defeated by technology, restoring to seniors the ability to meet their vital emotional need to connect."

To launch the virtual "cure for loneliness," FAMILEZ™ announced last week at the National Argentum Senior Living Conference in Phoenix, they will donate one year of Family Hotline™ service to 5,000 seniors, a total value of $200,000. Add your family or facility to the list at www.familyhotline.com. See how Family Hotline works at https://youtu.be/56Agxm3bXC0

About FAMILEZ™

FAMILEZ™ is directed by previous QuickMAR executives, John Purnell, David Atkinson, and Preston Purnell, reunited after PointClickCare's 2019 acquisition of QuickMAR. FAMILEZ™ combines over 25 years of expertise in software for Senior Living with a vast network of care facility operators to allow Family Hotline™ to cure loneliness for millions of isolated seniors. Visit familyhotline.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.



