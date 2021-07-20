Familia Camarena® Tequila Is Helping You 'Shoot Your Shot' With Your Crush For National Tequila Day

From now through Friday, July 30th, consumers are invited to visit www.tequilacamarena.com/pickuplimes for the chance to send their crush "Pickup Limes" from Camarena and win the funds for their first round of tacos. That's right, Camarena is sending your crush actual limes printed with pickup lines as smooth as our tequila to help you score that special first date. For full program details, eligibility, and Terms & Conditions, visit the dedicated landing page and follow the below steps:

Eligible consumers 21+ can visit www.tequilacamarena.com/pickuplimes and enter your information for a chance to win.

and enter your information for a chance to win. We'll select a handful of lucky winners, who will receive $30 via PayPal to cover their first round of tacos, as well as a unique link to share with their crush.

via PayPal to cover their first round of tacos, as well as a unique link to share with their crush. Once your crush shares their contact information via the unique link, we'll send them a special Pickup Limes package on your behalf - all you have to do is pick out a spot for your date night!

"Dating can sometimes be a challenge, and it's no secret that after the last year of being stuck at home and away from others, getting back out there might require a little extra help," says Brandon Lieb, Vice President of Marketing, Spirits Business Unit, E. & J. Gallo. "We are excited to be helping tequila lovers across the country make new connections, while getting back into the bars and restaurants, and hopefully find love along the way."

Camarena's award-winning tequila portfolio includes Silver, Reposado and Añejo expressions. All Camarena tequilas are harvested by hand from 100% blue weber agave in the Jalisco's Arandas Highlands, and are distilled through a proprietary method that blends traditional ovens and modern techniques. Camarena's portfolio is one of the smoothest and one of the best-tasting tequila portfolios on the market. To learn more about Camarena, visit www.tequilacamarena.com .

About Camarena Tequila:

With a legacy of six generations of tequila making experience, Familia Camarena Tequila is made from 100 percent blue agave grown in the Los Altos Highlands region of Jalisco, one of Mexico's most prestigious tequila districts. Produced in Arandas at the family-owned and operated distillery, each bottle is double distilled. The Familia Camarena Tequila portfolio includes a 100% Blue Agave Silver, a 100% Blue Agave Reposado and a 100% Blue Agave Añejo.© 2021 Camarena Tequila, Healdsburg, CA. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Camarena Tequila

Related Links

https://www.tequilacamarena.com

