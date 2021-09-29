Familia Kitchen Is on a Mission to Build the Largest Online Treasury of Authentic Latino Homecooking--One Family Recipe at a Time

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's Hispanic Heritage Month so let's talk about a group of smart, fierce and hungry Latinas who are on a mission—and it's not only to publish the largest-ever collection of crowd-sourced traditional home cooked recipes on their popular new website, FamiliaKitchen.com . Their appetite for seeking out the most authentic dishes from all the Spanish-speaking places we come from led them to create the FIRST EVER national treasury of favorite family recipes from 20 Latino nations and islands.

Familia Kitchen Co-founders, Kim Caviness CEO, Editor-in-Chief and Lisa Hunt Stevens Chief Growth Officer are on a mission to create the largest online treasury of favorite family recipes from 20 Latino nations and islands. Each month, Familia Kitchen invites readers to submit a favorite recipe for a Latino dish-such as sancocho, arepas, guacamole, and this month's dish: tamales.

Definitive, accessible and free, Familia Kitchen invites everyone of Latino heritage—and everyone who loves Latino food—to cook our way home, together, with classic yet always fresh takes on cooking in today's world of fast-food convenience. Nothing fancy or chef-y, no extra ingredients—just beloved abuela cooking, honed to simple perfección in our kitchens over generations—newly online to help future generations keep our culinary heritage alive before favorite recipes are lost to time.

"No matter if your heritage is Mexican, Panamanian, or Puerto Rican like me, we know that food is at the heart and center of the lives of Latinx families who live in the U.S.," says Kim Caviness, Familia Kitchen co-founder, CEO & editor in chief.

"We gather around our tables over dishes that celebrate the places and cultures we come from," adds Caviness. "Like my mom's Puerto Rican arroz con pollo . We love to celebrate the recipes our readers share with us: their moles , tamales, flans , guacamoles and ceviches —and so much more. It's so exciting to compare and contrast how abuelas and abuleos in each Latino land we come from make these classic dishes differently."

Says Lisa Hunt, Familia Kitchen co-founder and chief growth officer, who is from San Diego: "We are passionate about launching the most authoritative and authentic Latino food and recipes site. We are honored to be building something really special that our grandchildren and future generations can turn to when celebrating their food culture and heritage."

One Lucky Familia Kitchen Cook Will Win a Trip Home for 2!

One of the ways Familia Kitchen collects often-secret family recipes is through its high-profile recipe contests. Each month, the site invites readers to submit a favorite recipe for a new Latino dish—such as sancocho, arepas, guacamole, and this month's dish: tamales. The top three recipes each month upvoted by the website's users and Abuela Advisory Board are added to the Familia Kitchen library and showcased. Plus: each year, the No. 1 most popular Familia Kitchen contest recipe will win the Familia Kitchen Grand Prize: a trip home for 2 to the Latino homeland of the cook: 2 plane tickets + 2 nights' hotel + 1 amazing meal at a favorite local restaurant while there.

Familia Kitchen's first annual prize trip will be awarded in October 2021, when the site celebrates its 1-year anniversary.

Familia Kitchen's all-woman entrepreneurial team is headquartered in Chicago, with cultural roots in Puerto Rico and Mexico. Together, they bring multicultural perspective and professional expertise in media and publishing from brands like O The Oprah Magazine, Bon Appetit, CondéNast Traveler to this fast-growing startup.

"Todos están bienvenidos at FamiliaKitchen.com ."

FamiliaKitchen.com launched to collect, preserve and celebrate favorite family recipes and cooking traditions of the 66-million-plus Latinos living in the United States. The website's abuela-style, authentic recipes speak to the website's commitment to build—with mucho, mucho amor—the most complete, authentic and largest collection of traditional recipes, how-to tips and cooking techniques brought by Latinos from 20 Latin American and Caribbean Spanish-speaking homelands.

