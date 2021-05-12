Familiar Names Top UTD Top 100 Business School Research Rankings

RICHARDSON, Texas, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania again topped the annual update of The UTD Top 100 Business School Research Rankings™, released March 23.

The Naveen Jindal School of Management rankings first published the rankings 17 years ago. They include both worldwide and North American standings.

The Naveen Jindal School of Management at The University of Texas at Dallas has published The UTD Top 100 Business School Research Rankings™ annually since 2005. "The UTD Top 100 numbers validate our efforts at the Jindal School to always encourage and grow research as one of our foundational pursuits," said Dr. Hasan Pirkul, Caruth Chair and dean of the Naveen Jindal School of Management at The University of Texas at Dallas. "I'm sure that is the case with every institution on these rankings as well. Scholarly efforts in research inform academics - and just about everything a university does."

Nine of the 2020 top 10 universities stayed in the top 10 this year, with six of them maintaining the same position both years.

Top 10 in both the Worldwide and North American Rankings



Reporting Period

University 2020 2021

University of Pennsylvania (The Wharton School) 1 1

New York University (Leonard N. Stern School of Business) 2 2

University of Texas at Dallas (Naveen Jindal School of Management) 4 3

Harvard University (Harvard Business School) 3 4

Columbia University (Columbia Business School) 5 5

University of Southern California (Marshall School of Business) 6 6

University of Chicago (Booth School of Business) 7 7

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Sloan School of Management) 10 8

Duke University (The Fuqua School of Business) 9 9

University of Texas at Austin (McCombs School of Business) 11 10



Published annually since 2005 by the Jindal School, the rankings track the productivity of management- and business-school research faculty as reflected in 24 leading peer-reviewed academic journals covering major management and business disciplines.

Universities from 11 countries were included in the Worldwide Rankings, including 68 from the U.S., seven from China and six each from Canada and the United Kingdom. The top non-North American school in the Worldwide Rankings was INSEAD School of Business, based in France, which was ranked No. 13.

The biggest upward mover in the Worldwide Rankings was IE Business School at IE University, based in Madrid, which entered the Top 100 for the first time at No. 89. In the North American Rankings, the University of South Florida's Muma College of Business was a big upward mover, climbing 13 positions to No. 86.

Dr. Varghese Jacob, Jindal School vice dean, who along with Dr. Hasan Pirkul, Caruth Chair and dean of the Jindal School, created the UTD Top 100 database and continues to maintain it, said, "Research is just as much an integral part of a school as teaching and is necessary for ensuring classes are current and relevant."

To learn more about the UTD Top 100 Business School Research Rankings™, visit top100.utdallas.edu.

News Contact: Jimmie R. Markham, Naveen Jindal School of Management, (972) 883-5079

