Families Across the Globe to Receive Texthelp's Inclusive Literacy Software for Free

WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Texthelp , a global leader in literacy and inclusive technology, announced that it will be providing its literacy and inclusion tool, Read&Write , for free to the family members of its product users. This offering will be available to any organization that provides Read&Write to all their staff. With over 40 million users worldwide, Read&Write has become a loyal companion to people who – in particular – think, work, and learn differently. Texthelp chose to give its literacy software to users' families due to the fact that research has shown a hereditary link to many neurodiverse conditions. This commitment will coincide with Texthelp's goal of advancing the literacy of 1 billion people by 2030.

It is estimated that 1 in 5 people are neurodivergent, meaning they have a neurodiversity such as Dyslexia, Autism or ADHD. Globally, 10% of the adult population are dyslexic, 6% are dyspraxic, 5% have ADHD, and 1-2% have autism. More people are neurodivergent than many believe, which is why providing access to inclusive technology tools for all is imperative.

"When I heard that I was able to receive access to Read&Write for free through my partner's work, I was excited! I'm dyslexic and have used Read&Write when I was in university. It was a great support and I felt like it was designed just for me. So when I got access to it again a weight was lifted off my shoulders. It gives me reassurance in what I'm reading because I feel more confident that I'm correctly understanding information. Alongside creating inclusive software, by offering Read&Write free to families it makes me feel that Texthelp actually cares about making a positive impact for neurodivergent people like me," said Paul Lavery, Read&Write user and Software Test Manager.

In the past many employers have unfortunately mistaken neurological differences as a sign of low intelligence, carelessness, or lack of ability. In reality, with truly unique ways of thinking, neurodivergent individuals bring many advantages to any workplace, such as out-of-the-box solutions, creative ideas and more. More employers are recognizing the strengths that come with different thinking. But, with a long history of negative misconceptions, employers have a long way to go to reducing the impact of stigma in the world of work.

Organizations that are inclusive of neurodiversity benefit from a wider talent pool, unique skill sets, positive impact on business objectives, and a loyal workforce. Inclusive technology helps businesses to create a big impact for neuro-inclusion. That's because software such as Read&Write allows employees to thrive in their own way. It gives them a choice in how they understand and are understood. With Texthelp's new offering , their customer organizations can now also provide support to the families of their people too.

"As a company, we want to support as many individuals as we can, from early education right through to the workplace," said Martin McKay, CEO and founder, Texthelp. "By gifting Read&Write to our users' families, we have the opportunity to advance the literacy of, and provide support for, hundreds of thousands of people across the globe. Also, we are providing something of value to the people that matter the most to our users – their families. Our own employees and their families are already benefiting from this offering and we look forward to supporting many more."

Texthelp recently released a new industry report on neurodiversity in the workplace, called " Workplace inclusion: Building the case for neurodiversity and creating inclusive experiences for all ". The report was authored by Texthelp's Founder and CEO, Martin McKay, and Jill Houghton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Disability:IN, who share their viewpoints on the importance of creating and maintaining inclusive workplace environments for all individuals. To learn more about creating an inclusive workplace and best practices in doing so, download the full report .

You can also find out more about Read&Write Free for Family by visiting Texthelp's website .

About Texthelp

Founded in 1996, the Texthelp Group is a global technology company helping people all over the world to understand and to be understood. It has led the way in creating innovative technology for the education and workplace sectors for the last three decades.

Texthelp believes in a world where difference, disability or language are no longer barriers. It is focused on helping all people learn, understand, and communicate through the use of digital education and accessibility tools.

With over 50 million users worldwide, the Texthelp suite of products includes Read&Write , Equatio® , WriQ® , OrbitNote® , ReachDeck® and FluencyTutor® which work alongside existing platforms such as Microsoft Office and G-suite, enabling them to be integrated quickly into any classroom or workplace with ease.

In 2021, Texthelp acquired the Lingit Group, Wizkids and Don Johnston Inc. By combining capabilities and knowledge across the group, Texthelp can now provide a whole suite of literacy and numeracy support to a greater number of end-users across more geographies. To learn more about Texthelp, visit www.texthelp.com .

