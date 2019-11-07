Families Across the Nation Challenged to Help Knock Out Opioid Abuse

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 9, communities throughout the United States will participate in the 11th Annual American Medicine Chest Challenge (AMCC) National Day of Awareness of Prescription Drug Abuse and Safe Disposal, a national public health initiative to raise awareness about the dangers of prescription drug misuse and encourage safe disposal of prescription drugs.

"The American Medicine Chest Challenge's 5-step challenge can help save the lives of our children," said Angelo M. Valente, CEO of AMCC. "We know that many teens who misuse opioids get them from the medicine cabinets of their friends and families, so it is crucial for people to safeguard medicine within their homes. The five steps include taking inventory of your medicine; securing your medicine chest; taking medicine only as prescribed; safely disposing of unused, unwanted and expired medicine; and, most importantly, talking to your children about the dangers of prescription drugs."

Research from the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIH) reveals that approximately 80 percent of heroin users have a history of prescription drug misuse. In 2018, 47,590 people in the United States died from an opioid overdose, an additional 14,000 deaths from the year prior, according to The National Center for Health Statistics.

The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey created the American Medicine Chest Challenge in 2009 with support from The Partnership for Drug-Free Kids, the American College of Emergency Room Physicians and Covanta Energy. During its first year, it received recognition from the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy as best practice and was later designated research-based.

The American Medicine Chest Challenge is the home of the national registry of permanent collection sites where people can safely dispose of their unwanted, expired and unused medicine. There currently are nearly 2,000 permanent disposal sites in 46 states. To find a site near you, visit AmericanMedicineChest.com.

Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey: Best known for its statewide substance use prevention advertising campaign, the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is a private not-for-profit coalition of professionals from the communications, corporate and government communities whose collective mission is to reduce demand for illicit drugs in New Jersey through media communication. To date, more than $100 million in broadcast time and print space has been donated to the Partnership's New Jersey campaign, making it the largest public service advertising campaign in New Jersey's history. Since its inception, the Partnership has garnered 174 advertising and public relations awards from national, regional and statewide media organizations.

