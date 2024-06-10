FAMILIES AGAINST NARCOTICS REBRANDS AS FACE ADDICTION NOW TO REFLECT EXPANSIVE MISSION AND GROWTH

New name underscores the nonprofit organization's commitment to comprehensive support for those affected by substance use disorders

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Families Against Narcotics (FAN), a community-based nonprofit organization compassionately assisting individuals and families affected by substance use disorder, today announced its rebranding as Face Addiction Now. This change reflects the nonprofit's evolution and growth, aiming to more accurately represent its important work and mission. The announcement was made by FAN Co-Founder and Executive Director Linda Davis.

Changing "Families" to "Face" acknowledges the many partners now involved in the organization's mission. While initially focused on families, FAN has expanded to help and collaborate with friends, peers, colleagues, partners, and community organizations. The word "Against" was seen as harsh and unforgiving, not aligning with the mission to address addiction stigma with understanding, inclusivity, and comprehensive support. Similarly, "Narcotics" only represented a fraction of the substance use disorders FAN addresses today.

"Over the past 16 years, we have learned so much about ourselves and the community we serve," said Davis. "It became clear that our name no longer aligned with our mission and vision. By rebranding to Face Addiction Now, we maintain the respected and recognized FAN acronym while accurately representing our collective work. We look forward to continuing our mission to bring hope and positive change to individuals and families affected by addiction."

From its humble beginnings as a grassroots group meeting in the basement of a Macomb County church, FAN has grown into a pioneering organization offering impactful programs and services across Michigan. Its mission, rooted in personal experience with the stigma and barriers surrounding substance use disorder, drives the development of effective strategies for addiction prevention and recovery.

Today, FAN has expanded to include more than 20 chapters, providing essential services to more than 62,000 people statewide each year. With more than 60 employees and over 100 contractors, FAN delivers a continuum of care for individuals struggling with addiction, serving as a conduit for accessing treatment services. These services include follow-up care and peer coaching for participants in recovery, along with a variety of programs aimed at meeting individuals where they are in their journey toward overcoming addiction. The organization also is addressing public health barriers within the criminal justice system, healthcare system, and community services.

"Our vision is not just about immediate assistance but also about long-term, sustainable impact," said Davis. "We strive to foster healthy communities that view addiction as a treatable disease and guide individuals towards recovery with respect and compassion. Through our comprehensive suite of free programs, educational initiatives, and resources, we empower recovery journeys by initiating conversations, building trust, and creating bridges to recovery that respect individual needs and paces."

