Families All Across America Attend Remake Learning Days, Celebrating New Ways of Learning in a Post-Pandemic World

Remake Learning Days is a family-friendly festival of innovative experiences where youth make, code, play, design, and tinker alongside the adults in their lives. At events held virtually and in-person at schools, libraries, museums, tech centers, outdoor play spaces, and other sites of learning, families turned out this April and May to do such things as explore space virtually and digitally fabricate new art pieces. Embracing new ways of learning that large majorities of parents now say they want to see in their schools, families played and learned together at such events as:

Suds and Science in San Diego

Make a Robotic Hand from Recycled Materials in Kansas City

Origami, Games, and Art in Chattanooga

First hosted in Pittsburgh in 2016, Remake Learning Days has spread to other places across the country, attracting nearly 200,000 families to experience hands-on learning that connects the arts, sciences, and technology. This year, 17 locations hosted Remake Learning Days, including Chicago, rural eastern Kentucky, and Washington, D.C.

In many ways, Remake Learning Days was inspired by western Pennsylvania native and national icon Fred Rogers. Half a century ago, this beloved neighbor gave America the blueprints for what's needed in education right now -- in our homes, schools, and neighborhoods. In his "Neighborhood," Fred Rogers combined the technology of his day and the latest ideas about child development with the timeless values of childhood—creativity and play, love and belonging—to nurture generations of young people. It's this "Fred Method" that Remake Learning Days encourages.

Fittingly, Remake Learning Days will celebrate Mister Rogers as this year's national festival of innovative learning concludes. On May 20, families everywhere are invited to join a virtual event with some of Mister Rogers' real-life colleagues who helped to create his magical Neighborhood: http://bit.ly/MisterRogersNeighborhood. And on May 23 – known also as "143 Day" – acclaimed cookie activist Jasmine Cho will share with families a special cookie recipe inspired by the lessons of Fred Rogers as presented in the new book "When You Wonder, You're Learning" by Gregg Behr and Ryan Rydzewski: http://bit.ly/Celebrate143Day.

Remake Learning Days Across America is led by Remake Learning, a network that ignites engaging, relevant, and equitable learning practices in support of young people navigating rapid social and technological change. National partners include PBS Kids, Digital Promise, Common Sense Media, Learning Heroes and Noggin. Remake Learning Days is generously supported by The Grable Foundation, The Hewlett Foundation, Schmidt Futures, Carnegie Corporation of New York, and The Ford Foundation. For more information, visit remakelearningdays.org or follow @RemakeDays and #RemakeDays on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.

