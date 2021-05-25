Families Are Ready to Celebrate With the End of Covid Restrictions

MENOMONIE, Wis., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for summer, Covid restrictions are being lifted and it appears families are eager to hold "Missed You BBQs" with friends and family. According to a new survey conducted by Big Dot of Happiness, a party supply company, fifty-seven percent of families have plans to hold a gathering of friends or family at their home this summer. The research, which surveyed 570 moms across the United States, also revealed that 37% of families are planning a "make up" party to celebrate a 2020 event that was cancelled or modified because of Covid restrictions.

"Summer has always been a time for gatherings and celebrations, but this year, customers will be making up for lost time," says Sherri Yukel, CEO and Founder of Big Dot of Happiness. "Families are taking the lead on deciding what and how they are going to celebrate now that hugs and smiles are back." Yukel has seen sales of party decorations increase with new designs and themes. The online party supply company rolled out Missed You BBQ party theme for reunions with "First Hug" and "Back Together Again" designs. Yukel says it was a natural progression to provide party solutions that aligned with mom's new party ideas.

Celebrating the reunification of family tops the list for moms to plan an event. Almost 40% are planning an event to reunite family members and friends they missed during Covid, while 30% are planning a special dinner. Sixty percent of those events will be a backyard celebrations where families will celebrate. Other research highlights include:

Fifty-five percent of families plan to celebrate a birthday in the backyard this summer.

Thirty-seven percent of moms say they will host a July 4th celebration.

celebration. Among the 2020 missed celebrations that will receive a do-over party are retirement (14%), graduation (35%) and birthdays (38%).

Twelve percent of respondents celebrated a ½ birthday for a child whose birthday fell within lockdown in 2020.

The Big Dot of Happiness Post Pandemic Celebration research was conducted the week of April 24th- 30th via an online survey.

About Big Dot of Happiness

We do more than create party supplies, we create Goose Bump moments … memories that will last a lifetime! Our designer party collections make it easier for everyone to be a Party-Throwing Hero. From concept and design, Big Dot of Happiness products are 100% unique and original with the majority crafted right in our Wisconsin facility. We pride ourselves on the quality of our party supplies and specialize in making your party a fun event to remember for years to come. We are where QUALITY and FUN meet!

