Families Can Book the Perfect Holiday Getaway During Annual Great Wolf Lodge Snowland Celebration

New Snow Globe experience with holiday light show and DIY treats from celebrity chef and TV personality Duff Goldman brings holiday magic to select resorts

CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Wolf Lodge will kick off its annual Snowland celebration, running from Nov. 24 through Jan. 6, giving families one of the best holiday getaways of the season. Guests are surrounded by the sights and sounds of the holidays including towering trees, twinkling lights, and the crackle of the fireplace. Families are invited to enjoy festive crafts, games, Santa visits, and a daily indoor snowfall in the Grand Lobby.

Experience the Snow Globes at Great Wolf Lodge

Families visiting select Great Wolf Lodge locations can enjoy a festive new experience — Snow Globes at Snowland. Brought to life in partnership with Food Network's hit show, Holiday Baking Championship, families can step inside a giant snow globe transformed into a snow-kissed wonderland for a magical holiday experience.

During a 30-minute synchronized light show, hundreds of sparkling lights dance in rhythm with holiday tunes while families enjoy a sweet surprise — a custom cookie-decorating kit created by Food Network star and celebrity chef Duff Goldman. Each kit features festive sugar cookies and colorful toppings, so families can design their own edible masterpieces with decorating tips from Duff himself.

Afterward, families can warm up at the build-your-own hot chocolate bar featuring sweet toppings for a cozy treat. Between sips, families can enjoy classic board games for screen-free fun, making Snowland at Great Wolf Lodge one of the top family holiday activities this season.

Rates for the Snow Globes at Snowland experience start at $99 and are available at select Great Wolf Lodge locations and bookable via Tock:

After the frosty fun, families can enjoy holiday-themed activities including crafts, games and evening entertainment, making Snowland at Great Wolf Lodge the ultimate weather-proof holiday destination.

"'Twas the Night Before Snowland" Yoga Tails : Start the day with relaxing stretches and playful poses.

: Start the day with relaxing stretches and playful poses. Nightly Snowfall Celebration : Families can dance as snowflakes fall inside the Grand Lobby.

: Families can dance as snowflakes fall inside the Grand Lobby. Visits with Santa : From Nov. 25–Dec. 23, Santa makes surprise appearances for photos and holiday joy.

: From Nov. 25–Dec. 23, Santa makes surprise appearances for photos and holiday joy. Frosty Fest Family Dance Party: Festive tunes, twinkling lights, and high-energy fun for all ages.

Families can explore limited-time holiday treats during Snowland:

Chicken Pot Pie : Slow-roasted chicken and vegetables in a creamy sauce under a buttery golden crust.

: Slow-roasted chicken and vegetables in a creamy sauce under a buttery golden crust. Garlic Herb Prime Rib : Tender prime rib served with seasonal sides and rich au jus.

: Tender prime rib served with seasonal sides and rich au jus. Peppermint White Chocolate Shake : Vanilla ice cream with peppermint and white chocolate, topped with whipped cream and sprinkles.

: Vanilla ice cream with peppermint and white chocolate, topped with whipped cream and sprinkles. Wonderland Snowman: A coconut-vanilla ice-cream snowman resting on fudgy brownies beside a buttercream "pond."

Snowland is part of Great Wolf Lodge's seasonal lineup including Spring Breakout, Summer Camp-In, and Howl-O-Ween. Each helps families build traditions, enjoy screen-free bonding, and experience the best of each season together. To learn more about Snowland and plan your holiday getaway, visit greatwolf.com.

About Great Wolf Resorts, Inc.

Great Wolf Resorts, Inc. owns and operates North America's largest family of indoor water park resorts. Great Wolf Lodge offers a fully integrated resort experience designed for families, with an expansive indoor water park, family-friendly attractions, fun-filled entertainment, delectable eateries and more—all under one roof. The company has 23 locations across North America including three new resorts that recently opened in Webster, Texas (Aug. 2024), Naples, Fla. (Sept. 2024), and Mashantucket, Conn. (May 2025).

SOURCE Great Wolf Lodge