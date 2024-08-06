Families Can Save 25% by Enrolling in Power Homeschool Before September 1st

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Homeschool , the leader in providing online lessons to families homeschooling their children, announced a major upgrade. The new edition, named "Acellus HD" (High Definition) delivers improved video lessons, tools, and reports in a new, mobile-friendly platform that parents and children love. With over 100,000 students using their courseware nationwide, Power Homeschool has become the go-to solution for parents wanting to offer the very best professional lessons to their home school children.

To cover the cost of delivering these improvements, Power Homeschool tuition will increase by 25%. However, anyone enrolling before the September 1st deadline will be able to enroll their students at last year's rate of just $25/month.

"The extension is to make certain that our existing Power Homeschool families will not experience a price increase for the 2024-2025 school year," said Seth Billings, Executive Director of Power Homeschool. "The concern is that many of our students are on summer break and therefore not currently enrolled. By opening the opportunity to enroll at last year's tuition rate until the 1st, we will ensure that all our existing students will be able to avoid a price increase this school year. New students enrolling before September 1st will also enjoy the lower rate for the entire upcoming school year."

The price increase will come with a host of new available features that Power Homeschool families can choose to adopt. Acellus HD features a modern and intuitive interface, along with enhanced tools. These tools include video and assessment retake tools, student goal feature enhancements and notifications, an all-new parent dashboard where parents can monitor all their students from one place, upgraded student reports, and advanced course transparency tools that give parents more learning resources and control.

To aid with scheduling, estimated course completion dates will also automatically update as a student progresses through a course. High-definition videos will also be made available upon release, with resolutions subject to bandwidth availability at the student location.

Power Homeschool is dedicated to providing homeschooling families with the greatest resources and educational tools available. With Acellus HD, Power Homeschool is set to do just that.

About Power Homeschool:

Power Homeschool is the leading provider of online courses for parents homeschooling their children. Our mission is to empower homeschool parents with a wide variety of the best courseware available. We offer over 300 courses for all grades K-12.

Studies have shown that students must devote at least two hours a day to studying to be able to maintain grade status. It is the parents' responsibility to make sure students study on a regular basis, and to provide encouragement and motivation. Power Homeschool supplies the lessons with textbooks built-in and the record keeping needed to achieve a successful homeschool experience. To utilize Power Homeschool courses, students will need access to the internet.

