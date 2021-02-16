Families Choose Their Own Adventures At Sugar Rush!

Willy Wonka-meets-Burning Man is the vibe and choosing which confection-direction to go is half the fun. Sugar Rush will feature multiple routes that are flooded with colorful installations, oversized displays, unique performances, immersive tunnels, and candy-driven interactions.

This innovative event comes to families from Experiential Supply, the people behind the tremendously popular Hauntoween LA and WonderLAnd, which kept the holidays fun and safe in 2020. Experiential Supply is an award-winning company to which the Hollywood film industry turns when it comes to creating large-scale, immersive experiences for such big budget movies as IT: Chapter 2, Ready Player One, The LEGO Movie, Smallfoot, and more.

"We've taken everything we learned from Hauntoween LA and WonderLAnd and applied it to Sugar Rush," says Experiential Supply Founder & Chief Experience Officer Jasen Smith. "This will be a true interactive experience where each vehicle has control of its own adventure. Families will have a blast, and of course, we've brought back the candy giveaways!"

Sugar Rush

DATES: March 26 – April 25, 2021

TIMES: 3:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Pacific Time

WHERE: 6100 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Woodland Hills, CA 91367

TICKET PRICE: $75 per vehicle. Advance purchase is highly recommended. Previous events have been fully and quickly sold out.

TO PURCHASE TICKETS: Visit the Sugar Rush website HERE.

