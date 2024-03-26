Families Forward Learning Center Receives $200,000 Gift from The Panda Charitable Family Foundation

PASADENA, Calif., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Families Forward Learning Center, a pioneer in Two-Generation Early Childhood Education, today announced a $200,000 gift from the Panda Charitable Family Foundation (PCFF), the philanthropic organization of the founders of Panda Restaurant Group, in support of general operations and mental health programming.

"The Panda Charitable Family Foundation is one of our largest and most generous donors, and we are so grateful for their ongoing support and devotion to help us fulfill our mission to create hope and improve outcomes for low-income families with children from birth to five years old," said Families Forward executive director, Elva Sandoval. "Thanks to this significant commitment, we have been able to expand vital onsite services to counter the post-pandemic surge in depression, anxiety, social isolation and toxic stress."

"We are honored to support Families Forward Learning Center in their efforts to educate children and support families in high-need communities," said Michelle Cherng Lee, Family Advisor at PCFF. "The Cherng family values align closely with this program, as we have launched similar initiatives focused on removing the barriers to education. We understand how important early education and mental health services are in creating successful outcomes in our communities."

Serving the Pasadena area since 1961, Families Forward's two-generation learning model empowers both parents and children to gain knowledge and skills that not only gets the entire family ready for kindergarten but prepares them for a lifetime of success.

"We ensure that children in our program are safe, healthy and developmentally on-track, while enhancing parents' skills, literacy and self-sufficiency so that they can be active participants and advocates for their children's education," said Sandoval.

Serving Pasadena since 1961, Families Forward Learning Center is a pioneer in 2Gen Early Childhood Education that provides free education and social services to low-income families with children from birth to five years old in Pasadena and surrounding communities. Its 2Gen approach builds family well-being by intentionally and simultaneously working with children and the adults in their lives together. The outcome is educational success and economic prosperity that passes from one generation to the next. To learn more, visit www.familiesforwardlc.org .

Panda Charitable Family Foundation (PCFF) strives to create measurable and long-term impact in communities through health and education. Andrew and Peggy Cherng, the co-Founders and co-CEOs of Panda Express®, established PCFF as their family foundation. Peggy Cherng, Ph.D., embraces a commitment to philanthropy as modeled by her grandmother. Her early experience instilled a spirit of giving that has become a part of her legacy. PCFF has made longstanding commitments to organizations that include City of Hope, Caltech, University of Missouri Columbia, University of Nevada Las Vegas, Huntington Health, Brigham and Women's Hospital and City of Hope. These partnerships have fostered innovation in medical technology, higher education, hospitality, treatment of neurologic diseases and elevation of Eastern medicine that will impact lives across the nation. The family believes that it is an honor to give back and to model this practice for generations to follow.

