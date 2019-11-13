Families from Children's Cancer Association to be Welcomed Aboard the Mount Hood Railroad's Train to Christmas Town

"We are excited to be hosting these Children's Cancer Association families and give them a lasting Christmas memory celebrated together. Their mission is to create joy and that feeling aligns with the Christmas spirit we bring to our passengers on each of our holiday rides," said Ron Kaufman, General Manager. The festivities begin as passengers arrive dressed in pajamas or other Christmas attire to collect their golden ticket to board. The ride includes a cookies and cocoa served by jolly elves, the singing of favorite Christmas carols and a visit from Santa with a small surprise for each child.

Tickets are available now for the community to take a ride beginning November 16 and running through December 29, departing from the decorated historic rail station in downtown Hood River. The on-board theatrical event is based on the children's books series with a new volume "All Aboard the Train to Christmas Town" being released this year.

The Train to Christmas Town train ride and performance is also available at five other locations in the US and UK. Tickets are available online at www.mthoodrr.com/train-rides/the-train-to-christmas-town/ or by phone at (800) 872-4661.

