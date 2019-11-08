Families from St. Jude Children's Research Hospital welcomed aboard the Train to Christmas Town

"We are excited to be hosting these St. Jude families and give them a lasting Christmas memory celebrated together," said Andrew Christl, Director of Passenger Operations. The festivities begin as passengers arrive dressed in pajamas or other Christmas attire to collect their golden ticket to board. The ride includes a cookies and cocoa served by jolly elves, the singing of favorite Christmas carols and a visit from Santa with a small surprise for each child.

Tickets are available now for the community to take a ride beginning November 16th and running through Christmas Eve, December 24, departing from the decorated public square in Batesville. The on-board theatrical event is based on the children's books series with a new volume "All Aboard the Train to Christmas Town" being released this year.

The Train to Christmas Town train ride and performance is also available at five other locations in the US and UK. Tickets are available online at www.batesvillechristmastrain.com or by phone at (870) 899-4085.

SOURCE Train to Christmas Town

