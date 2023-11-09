Families in Focus Hosts a Free Holiday, Fashion-Inspired, Family Photography Event

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Families in Focus invites families across New York City to join them for their inaugural "Free Holiday Photo Extravaganza" on Saturday, December 2nd and 3rd, 2023, at The Art Escape. Families in Focus embodies a heartfelt mission to bring the enchantment of the holiday season to families who may not have the means to experience the joy of traditional holiday photos. This event is a collaboration between award-winning New York City based lifestyle and celebrity photographer, Margaret Pattillo, and James Monahan, founder of Monahan PR. Margaret Pattillo specializes in capturing exquisite, high-end portraiture, her unwavering passion for photography inspired the concept of offering upscale fashion magazine-style holiday imagery to families with limited financial resources for the holidays.

An AI rendering of one of this year's photo sets for Families in Focus.

This extraordinary event offers attendees the opportunity to create timeless memories in a captivating holiday setting. Each family will enjoy a brief yet impactful mini-session, lasting 10 minutes or less, resulting in a professionally retouched, fashion-inspired image that will serve as a treasured keepsake. Families in Focus has partnered with The Art Escape, a vibrant creative workshop studio and event space conveniently located right off the B, D, and 4 train near Yankee Stadium. All profits generated from this event will be donated to local charities, reinforcing the spirit of giving during the holiday season. To ensure that every family has the opportunity to participate, time slots must be booked in advance.

Margaret Pattillo expressed her inspiration, stating, "The holiday season is a time of togetherness and celebration. I believe that everyone should have the opportunity to capture those beautiful moments with their loved ones. Families in Focus is my way of giving back and sharing the joy of the season with those who may not have access to traditional holiday photos."

About Margaret Pattillo

Margaret Pattillo is an award-winning, New York City based, lifestyle and celebrity photographer with over a decade of experience in photography. Her work has been published worldwide and she has been featured in various publications including The New York Times, Entrepreneur, Fox News, Insider, Spectrum News and more. Margaret wants to bring elevated fashionable portraiture to families during the holidays to create lasting memories. With a deep passion for capturing special moments and an unwavering commitment to giving back, she aspires to share her expertise with families during this special time of the year. Her goal is to offer a unique experience by bringing elevated and fashionable portraiture to families. By doing so, she not only creates beautiful, lasting memories but also brings an element of sophistication to holiday photography.

For more information on Families in Focus, to secure your timeslot, or to explore opportunities for involvement, visit www.familiesinfocusnyc.com and follow along on Instagram for more updates @familiesinfocusnyc.

