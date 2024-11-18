Families in Focus to Host 2nd Annual Free Family Holiday Photography Event in Partnership with Kate Backdrop

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Families in Focus is thrilled to welcome families across New York City to its second annual Free Holiday Photo Extravaganza on Saturday, November 30th, and Sunday, December 1st, 2024, at The Art Escape. In partnership with Kate Backdrop as part of their 'Moments We Treasure' campaign, this heartwarming event—led by award-winning NYC lifestyle and celebrity photographer Margaret Pattillo and produced by MZP Digital and Monahan PR—offers families the opportunity to receive complimentary, upscale holiday portraits, capturing the season's spirit in elegant, memorable images.

A portrait from Families in Focus 2023.

Last year, Families in Focus proudly served over 40 families, providing cherished holiday portraits and lasting memories. This year, each family will once again enjoy a brief yet impactful mini session, lasting 10 minutes or less, resulting in a professionally retouched image to treasure for years to come. Families in Focus will take place at The Art Escape, a vibrant creative studio and event space conveniently located near the B, D, and 4 trains by Yankee Stadium. Any proceeds from the event will be donated to local charities, embracing the spirit of giving during the holiday season. To ensure every family has a chance to participate, time slots must be booked in advance.

"At Families in Focus, we believe that every family deserves the opportunity to capture and preserve the magic of the holidays," said Margaret Pattillo. "Kate Backdrop aligns with our shared values of creativity, inclusivity, and enthusiasm for capturing life's most cherished moments. Together, we aim to make these holiday memories accessible to all families, especially those who may not have the means to create traditional holiday photos on their own."

Known for their high quality and unique backdrops, Kate Backdrop's commitment to accessible photography aligns seamlessly with Families in Focus' mission of making cherished holiday memories available to all families. "Partnering with Families in Focus is a natural fit for us," says Rey Kwao, Chief Branding Officer of Kate Backdrop. "We believe that family photography should be both beautiful and attainable, and we're delighted to help create a setting where families can capture these treasured moments that could last forever."

About Kate Backdrop

Kate Backdrop is a global leader in high-quality, versatile photography backdrops, offering a wide selection of designs that inspire photographers, studios, and families alike. Known for their artistry and durability, Kate Backdrop aims to make every family's photography experience memorable. As the exclusive sponsor of Families in Focus 2024, Kate Backdrop is excited to help create timeless holiday moments for families in New York and beyond. For more on Kate Backdrop and their range of photography backdrops, visit www.katebackdrop.com.

About Margaret Pattillo

Margaret Pattillo is an award-winning, New York City based, lifestyle and celebrity photographer with over a decade of experience in photography. Her work has been published worldwide and she has been featured in various publications including The New York Times, Entrepreneur, Fox News, Insider, Spectrum News and more. Margaret wants to bring elevated fashionable portraiture to families during the holidays to create lasting memories. With a deep passion for capturing special moments and an unwavering commitment to giving back, she aspires to share her expertise with families during this special time of the year.

For more information on Families in Focus or to secure your timeslot, visit www.familiesinfocusnyc.com and follow along on Instagram for more updates @familiesinfocusnyc.

