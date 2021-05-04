Families in North Brunswick Area Now Have a New Option for Childcare

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academy North Brunswick is set to open its doors this spring, bringing the national childcare brand to the North Brunswick area. With few nationally accredited childcare facilities in the area, the new location will give families access to the exclusive Kids 'R' Kids programs. Kids 'R' Kids North Brunswick will be open to children ages 6 weeks through pre-kindergarten, with after school care and a summer camp program available for children ages 5 through 12 years old.

The school sits on over 14,000 square feet and features an interior courtyard with gardens, a berm, outdoor music, and 3 raised platforms with seating. This location has been updated from a previous childcare facility with enhancements to fit the national childcare brand. Included in these updates are secure keypad entry, cameras in each classroom with remote access to families, updates to the playground, and classroom modifications to align with the Kids 'R' Kids programs. The school will have 10 classrooms, a STEAM lab, a school age activity room, and a number of technological enhancements designed to stimulate learning in the classrooms. Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academy North Brunswick will provide care from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Owners Arpan and Yesha Shah will be active owners in this school, with Yesha onsite in the school each day. Kids 'R' Kids is known for its exclusive curriculum, which includes the Brain Waves® curriculum for early learners, and the STEAM Ahead® curriculum tailored to introduce science, technology, engineering, art and math into the preschool space. Additionally, all staff maintain training from the state and the Kids 'R' Kids corporate office, along with being CPR and First Aid certified. Kids 'R' Kids North Brunswick will also feature a Kids Café for meal times, with all meals served fresh daily and prepared by an onsite chef.

Owner and operator Yesha Shah wants families to know that "Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academy North Brunswick will be the premiere stepping stone for young learners to achieve their highest potential. Our learning environment is age-appropriate, nurturing, and open, so that children in our care will feel comfortable and ready to grow every day." To learn more, visit www.kidsrkids.com/north-brunswick.

For media inquiries, contact: Yesha Shah, Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academy North Brunswick, [email protected]. T: 732-902-1414.

SOURCE Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academies

