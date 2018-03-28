Families Learn To Surf Together At The Gilded Iguana Surf Hotel

"It's so gratifying to see a parent beaming with pride as their child surfs their first wave," says Tournant. The Gilded Iguana Surf Club offers multiple daily group and individual lessons for all levels of surfers – from never having been on a surfboard before to someone looking to advance their existing skills.

There's nothing quite like the rush of adrenaline - and self-confidence - provided by surfing. While it can take years to master the sport, almost anyone can learn to surf with the right teacher and a couple of hours.

This summer is the perfect time to for an active family vacation in Nosara. The well-appointed Surf Club opens this May and will include everything needed to hang ten or ride the surf for the very first time. This new facility really raises the bar on overall surf experiences, from providing a surf classroom with video playback coaching, beach showers, high quality surf boards and equipment, balance training area, lockers, lounge and game area, right down to the sunscreen and rash guards.

The consistent wave break along Playa Guiones, an easy and direct walk from The Gilded Iguana, makes this the perfect spot for beginners and intermediate surfers. The Surf Club includes four professional instructors who customize lessons to the surfers' skill level. Surf Club instructors recently taught a family of five, Mom, Dad and their three children. The youngest child was a 10-year old girl and she popped right up on a wave. Their staff notes, "As long as someone can swim, they can learn to surf."

Lessons are offered throughout the day and each class lasts between 45-75 minutes. Instructors review safety and surf basics on dry land before heading out on the waves. The main goal for beginning surfers says Tournant is "just getting a feel for what it is to catch a wave" and the lessons build from there.

The hotel reopened earlier this month after a year-long eco-conscious renovation process that included a new centerpiece pool, all new modern interiors and thoughtful touches throughout the resort to maximize guest comfort and relaxation. A property-wide organic bug repellant system provides a mosquito-free setting.

Available activities go well beyond surfing here. Guests enjoy a range of onsite amenities including dining, spa, yoga, pools, biking, bars, curated gift store and twice-weekly live music.

The Gilded Iguana Surf Hotel is located in Nosara, a very walkable chic surf village with fresh restaurants and one-of-a kind boutiques. The town is surrounded by wildlife sanctuaries and parks that are home to hundreds of species of monkeys, birds, turtles and more. Come for the surfing and leave with a lasting trove of family vacation memories.

A landmark at the beaches of Nosara, Costa Rica, The Gilded Iguana Hotel offers 29 redesigned hotel guest rooms, including a Surf Suite for groups. Surf lessons start about $60. Visitors can fly in and out of either the San Jose or Liberia airports and arrange for ground transportation to Nosara or a short in-country flight directly to Nosara.

