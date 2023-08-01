FAMILIES OF HALL OF FAMERS ENSHRINED POSTHUMOUSLY TO RECEIVE RINGS OF EXCELLENCE CREATED BY KAY JEWELERS

PRESENTATIONS TO OCCUR AT HALFTIME OF 2023 HALL OF FAME GAME

CANTON, Ohio, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pro Football Hall of Fame will present six Rings of Excellence to the families of enshrinees who in previous years were elected posthumously during halftime of the 2023 Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, Aug. 3, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Last year, the Hall of Fame revised its policy regarding the presentation of a Ring of Excellence to enshrinees elected posthumously. Before 2022, only individuals alive at the time of their enshrinement would receive a ring – one of three iconic symbols of membership for the Hall of Fame – with their incoming class.

President of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Jim Porter, and Divisional Vice President – Kay Jewelers, Jenn Hammond, will present a family representative with their respective Ring of Excellence at the game.

"Continuing this special ceremony is a vital part of welcoming all enshrinees and their loved ones fully into the Hall of Fame family," Porter said.

"KAY Jewelers is happy to continue their long-standing partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame to celebrate those entering the Hall of Fame, particularly those being recognized posthumously. We are honored to utilize our craftmanship skills and expertise to create bespoke Rings of Excellence for each of the enshrinees and hope the rings continue to serve as an iconic symbol of perseverance and love," Hammond said.

Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence recipients:

George Allen – presented to his son, Bruce Allen

– presented to his son, Winston Hill – presented to his daughter Hovlyn Hill-May, who will be joined on the field by her sister Heather Hill

– presented to his daughter Hovlyn Hill-May, who will be joined on the field by her sister Alex Karras – presented to his daughter, Carolyn Karras

– presented to his daughter, Bill Nunn – presented to his daughter, Lynell Nunn

– presented to his daughter, Ed Sprinkle – presented to his daughter Susan Withers

– presented to his daughter Dick Stanfel – presented to his son Rich Stanfel

Three of the Hall of Famers represented were enshrined as a part of the Centennial Class of 2020: Hill, Karras and Sprinkle.

Allen, enshrined in 2002, coached for 12 seasons in the NFL, with the Los Angeles Rams (1966-1970) and the Washington Redskins (1971-77). He turned both clubs from longtime underachievers to teams with winning records in his first seasons at the helm.

Hill dominated as an offensive lineman for the New York Jets, where he spent 14 of his 15 seasons (1963-1976). Named to eight Pro Bowls for his career, he retired as the Jets career leader in most consecutive career games (195) and consecutive starts (174).

Karras spent his entire 12-year career with the Detroit Lions, after being selected 10th overall in the 1958 NFL Draft. He missed only one game for his career, starting 153 consecutive games and earning a spot on the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 1960s.

Nunn had a remarkable eye for talent, working for the Pittsburgh Steelers beginning in 1967 as a part-time scout. During his tenure, the Steelers went from perennial losers to four-time Super Bowl champions after brining in Mel Blount, Donnie Shell and John Stallworth, all Hall of Famers who attended HBCUs.

Sprinkle played for the Chicago Bears from 1944 until 1955, earning four Pro Bowls and a spot on the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 1940s. A strong pass rusher, he was regarded as one of first players to gain fame by pressuring the passer.

Stanfel, a member of the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 1950s, earned membership into football's most exclusive team in 2016. In his first two seasons with Detroit, the team won back-to-back world titles in 1952 and 1953. Stanfel earned first-team All-Pro honors in five of his seven seasons.

ABOUT THE HALL OF FAME RING OF EXCELLENCE

The spectacular Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence is set in 14K gold with a total diamond weight of 1.75 carats. It is much more than a beautiful piece of jewelry, however. Intricate details on the ring reflect the special significance of enshrinement.

The outer diamonds create a "stadium" effect surrounding the football-shaped diamond center.

The vibrant blue gemstone was selected both for appearance and meaning, as blue is often associated with confidence, power and integrity – all traits of these incredible, legendary football icons.

Each Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence is customized to reflect the Enshrinees unique career. A likeness of their Bronzed Bust, along with their position and years in the NFL, appear on one side, while their last name, the Pro Football Hall of Fame logo and year of enshrinement are included on the other.

Additionally, a special arbormark (or engraving) appears on the inside of the ring which is his Enshrinee's number.

During Enshrinement Weekend in Canton each summer, Enshrinees receive the two other iconic symbols of election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, their Bronzed Bust and their Gold Jacket created by Haggar.

Under the new ring policy, those members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame elected posthumously receiving a ring are those who are survived by a spouse, an adult child or a parent. Instances where a court decree designates another family member as the legal representative of the deceased Enshrinee also will be considered.

Additional Ring of Excellence ceremonies are planned for other Hall of Famers with living family members who meet this criteria.

PHOTOS: Images of the rings may be downloaded, for editorial purposes only, with credit to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

ABOUT THE PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME

Located in Canton, Ohio, the birthplace of the National Football League, the Pro Football Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit institution with the Mission to Honor the Greatest of the Game, Preserve its History, Promote its Values, & Celebrate Excellence Together.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. AAM accreditation is national recognition for the museum's commitment to excellence and the highest professional standards of museum operation and public service.

Hundreds of thousands of fans from across the globe travel to Canton annually to experience an inspirational, interactive museum that chronicles America's most popular sport. Fans can also enjoy the Hall of Fame Store at the Hall, and online at www.profootballhof.com/store , for merchandise from all 32 NFL clubs plus the Hall of Fame. Proceeds from the Store support the Hall's Mission. Gridiron Glory Myrtle Beach gives fans another opportunity to experience "The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame." For more information, go to HOFMyrtleBeach.com .

Construction on Hall of Fame Village, a mixed-use development project, is under way in Canton to transform the Hall of Fame's campus.

CONTACTS:

Rich Desrosiers, Chief Communications & Content Officer

[email protected]; 330-588-3622

Rachel Gutting, Senior Director of Communications & Key Initiatives

[email protected]; 330-588-3671

Jackson Ritthamel, Communications Coordinator

[email protected]; 330-588-3618

ABOUT KAY JEWELERS

For over 100 years, KAY Jewelers has helped millions of people express love and celebrate life's most meaningful moments. Operated by Signet Jewelers Ltd., KAY Jewelers is America's #1 jewelry retailer and the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. For additional information on KAY Jewelers visit www.Kay.com.

CONTACT:

Kaitlyn Quail, Director, Media Relations – KAY

[email protected]; 631-241-9003

SOURCE Kay Jewelers