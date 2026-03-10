Families of Mule Creek Prisoners Launch California Prison Harm Record to Document Inmate Safety Concerns

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Prison Harm Record, a newly formed coalition of families with incarcerated loved ones, announced the launch of a private documentation initiative designed to collect and organize reports of alleged sexual assault, extortion, retaliation, and preventable harm across multiple California state prisons.

The effort was catalyzed by the case of 31-year-old Neeko Daniels, who survived an attempted sexual assault while housed at Corcoran State Prison and was later assaulted, extorted, and beaten at Mule Creek State Prison, according to his family. Shortly after the Mule Creek assault, Neeko was hospitalized with a broken jaw and screws in his mouth. Relatives say the facility is attempting to transfer him back to Mule Creek once he is discharged.

"We are afraid he will not survive if they send him back," said Mrs. Brenda Jackson, Neeko's grandmother.

"My grandson did not go to prison to be sexually assaulted, extorted, and beaten," Jackson said. "He is in a hospital with screws in his mouth, scared for his life, and no one will tell us anything. I am speaking because families have to come forward. What is happening inside these places is not right."

Under the Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA), correctional agencies are required to protect vulnerable individuals from sexual abuse and provide medical and mental health care following an assault. Federal courts have also held that prisons have a constitutional duty to protect people in their custody from sexual and physical harm, and that deliberate indifference can constitute a violation of the Eighth Amendment.

Advocates say Neeko's case raises questions about whether similar experiences are occurring in other California prisons and whether families may be tracking patterns the state has not publicly disclosed. Several relatives of incarcerated individuals have expressed interest in comparing stories and documenting harm, but no formal process currently exists.

In response, families have launched the California Prison Harm Record, a private documentation platform where relatives can submit letters, timelines, HIPAA-protected medical records, and reported incidents. The record uses structured data and AI-assisted analysis to classify incidents and identify potential patterns across facilities — a civil rights approach traditionally unavailable to families. Because CDCR (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation) does not publicly disclose granular data on sexual assault, retaliation, or vulnerability classifications, families are building their own record.

The coalition is calling for independent review by the California Attorney General, the Office of the Inspector General, and the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division, as well as immediate protective transfers for vulnerable inmates.

Families can submit information at: https://familiesforprisonaccountability.blog.

Media Contact:

Brenda Jackson

[email protected]

213-247-6660

SOURCE California Prison Harm Record