Families, Teachers to Speak Up for School Choice at Kansas Capitol Celebration on Jan. 23

National School Choice Week

15 Jan, 2024, 04:15 ET

TOPEKA, Kan., Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- What does school choice mean to Kansas students? As new school choice policies become accessible to families both in Kansas and nationwide in 2024, students will converge on the State Capitol on Tuesday, Jan. 23 to highlight their school pride and their desire for increased educational opportunity for all families.

The event will be held at 11:30 a.m. upon the adjournment of the House at the Kansas State Capitol (Southwest 8th and Southwest Van Buren Streets in Topeka). More than 100 students will gather in a show of appreciation for their school choices. During the celebration, students, parents, and teachers will share remarks about how they have benefited from choice. Giveaways and entertainment will make the event fun and family-friendly for all ages.

Hosted by the Kansas Policy Institute, the event is open to the press and public and takes place as school choice expansions are underway across the nation. Starting in 2024, new open enrollment policies are being implemented in Kansas, enabling parents to enroll their children in any public school district in Kansas. Meanwhile, new private school scholarship programs and education savings account programs are being implemented in other states.

"We're excited to bring families, students, and educators to the statehouse for this annual rally," said James Franko, President of Kansas Policy Institute. "This is a wonderful opportunity to share the successes of educational choice and meet the families living that choice each day."

The Kansas Policy Institute's mission is to engage citizens and policymakers with research and information to enact public policy solutions that protect the constitutional right to freedom of all Kansans, giving them greater access to better educational opportunities.

This event is planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week (Jan. 21-27, 2024), which will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states. Other large capitol rallies are taking place in Utah, Missouri, and Colorado for the Week. In addition to this Capitol Celebration, more than 200 celebrations will take place in Kansas, including a microschooling meet-up, school pep rallies, and more.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

