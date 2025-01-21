Families, Teachers to Speak Up for School Choice at Kansas Capitol Celebration on Jan. 28

Hundreds of students to meet with legislators and highlight the importance of school choice

TOPEKA, Kan., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- What does school choice mean to Kansas students? With greater open enrollment opportunities, plus many more choices, students will converge on the State Capitol on Tuesday, Jan. 28 to highlight their school pride and their support for increased educational opportunity for all families.

The event will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Kansas State Capitol (Southwest 8th and Southwest Van Buren Streets in Topeka). Hundreds of students will gather in a show of appreciation for their school choices. During the celebration, students, parents, and teachers will share remarks about how they have benefited from choice. Giveaways and entertainment will make the event fun and family-friendly for all ages.

Hosted by the Kansas Policy Institute, the event is open to the press and takes place as school choice expansions are underway across the nation. Participating organizations and schools include Americans for Prosperity, the Kansas Catholic Conference, Urban Preparatory Academy, Kansas Family Voice, Kansas Home Educators, the Association of Christian Schools International Schools-Kansas, and Wichita Independent Schools and Educators, a group of microschools.

New open enrollment policies are in place in Kansas, enabling parents to enroll their children in any public school district with space, starting in the 2024-2025 school year. Meanwhile, new private school scholarship programs and education savings account programs are being implemented in other states.

"We are excited to host this event and bring families, students, and educators together to celebrate the positive changes happening in Kansas," said James Franko, president of the Kansas Policy Institute. "This is a great opportunity for students to share their experiences and for legislators to see firsthand the impact of school choice on our communities."

The event is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week, from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Week, which will include more than 27,000 activities and events nationwide aimed at celebrating and raising awareness of educational opportunities for families.

The Kansas Policy Institute is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that provides research, advocacy, and policy solutions to expand education, economic freedom, and government transparency in Kansas.

Location Details:

The capitol celebration will be held at the Kansas Statehouse which is located at SW 8th &, SW Van Buren St, Topeka, KS 66612. The event will take place in the rotunda.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/events/2025-kansas-capitol-celebration/ .

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) raises broad and positive awareness of school choice through two charitable programs: organizing National School Choice Week each January and the research, development, and promotion of comprehensive and unbiased school navigation resources for parents via School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares. NSCAF does not advocate for or oppose legislation at any level of government and is steadfastly nonpartisan and nonpolitical.

SOURCE National School Choice Week