Family & Nursing Care Brings Compassionate and Reliable Home Care Services to Philadelphia Area

Trusted and leading home care agency continues expansion to help older adults and families thrive independently

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Family & Nursing Care, a leading resource for private duty home care in Maryland and Washington, D.C., is bringing its compassionate and reliable home care services to the Philadelphia area. With a mission of helping older adults live their fullest, independent lives wherever they call home, Family & Nursing Care Select, a Pennsylvania licensed home care agency, is now offering home care in Philadelphia, Montgomery, Chester, and Bucks Counties.

For more than 55 years, Family & Nursing Care has assisted tens of thousands of older adults with its network of more than 1,500 experienced caregivers to help meet their needs. With only the top 8% of caregivers who apply meeting Family & Nursing Care's unwavering, rigorous standards of excellence, these highly trained caregivers are the best-of-the-best.

"With a passion of helping older adults maintain their quality of life as they age, we look forward to bringing this same approach to Eastern Pennsylvania," said Neal Kursban, Family & Nursing Care CEO. "Whether it's providing an extra set of hands around the house following an injury, disease-specific assistance, or a friendly face to provide companionship, we pride ourselves on being there for families whenever a need arises."

Caregivers can help older adults with a range of home care support, including:

Activities of daily living , such as bathing, dressing, personal hygiene, meal preparation, feeding, and toileting.

, such as bathing, dressing, personal hygiene, meal preparation, feeding, and toileting. Mobility assistance , including helping someone get up, walking, transferring into or out of bed or a chair, turning and positioning in bed, range of motion exercises, and more.

, including helping someone get up, walking, transferring into or out of bed or a chair, turning and positioning in bed, range of motion exercises, and more. Companionship , which includes taking walks, providing company at mealtime, social activities, family events and other functions, errands, accompanying on appointments, and transportation.

, which includes taking walks, providing company at mealtime, social activities, family events and other functions, errands, accompanying on appointments, and transportation. Support services , such as doing laundry, washing dishes, taking out the trash, and light housekeeping.

, such as doing laundry, washing dishes, taking out the trash, and light housekeeping. Nutrition and paying close attention to dietary needs, preferences, and restrictions by preparing meals and snacks, assisting with feeding, and encouraging fluids.

and paying close attention to dietary needs, preferences, and restrictions by preparing meals and snacks, assisting with feeding, and encouraging fluids. Disease specific care, which can include specialized support for Alzheimer's disease and dementia, Parkinson's disease, hospice and palliative care, pneumonia, cancer, diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and depression.

"Our longstanding relationships with hospitals, senior living communities, skilled nursing facilities, and rehabilitation centers allow us to help coordinate care during what can often be an overwhelming experience for clients and families," said Mitch Markowitz, Family & Nursing Care Vice President of Business Development. "Whether it's arranging home care when a sudden need arises or assisting families following a hospital discharge, our team stands ready to support them 24/7, 365 days a year. We look forward to partnering with health care professionals in the Philadelphia area to help fill any gaps for individuals and ensure they receive the care they need."

"Family & Nursing Care has a proven track record for helping people with responsive staff and passionate caregivers who are committed to serving and improving the lives of others," said Ellen Platt, Aging Life Care Manager and Founder and Owner of The Option Group, which supports clients in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Delaware. "Having partnered with Family & Nursing Care in Maryland for many years, I can confidently say families in the Philadelphia area will greatly benefit from their expansion, which means more people will have access to exceptional home care."

Earning the distinguished honor of the National Business Research Institute's Circle of Excellence for the ninth consecutive year, Family & Nursing Care is committed to providing the best possible experiences for clients, caregivers, and staff year after year. To learn more about the company's leading home care services and expansion in Philadelphia, visit the Family & Nursing Care website.

About Family & Nursing Care

Family & Nursing Care is one of the oldest, largest, and most well-respected home care companies in the Mid-Atlantic region. Our mission is to help older adults maintain their independence and quality of life as they age. Since 1968, we have helped tens of thousands of families by providing access to caregivers who assist with activities of daily living, including bathing, dressing, mobility assistance, errands, meal prep, light housekeeping, medication reminders, companionship, and more. For more information, visit www.familynursingcare.com.

