Family & Nursing Care Expands into New Jersey

Leading home care agency brings trusted services to more families, adds Expert Home Care as part of regional growth

HACKENSACK, N.J., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Family & Nursing Care, a leading resource for private duty home care since 1968, is expanding into New Jersey as part of the company's continued growth across the Mid-Atlantic region.

With a mission of helping older adults live independently wherever they call home, Family & Nursing Care Select, a New Jersey licensed health care service firm, is bringing its award-winning services to families throughout New Jersey. As part of the expansion, Family & Nursing Care has acquired Expert Home Care, one of the state's most respected providers of live-in home care, further strengthening its presence in the area.

"Families in New Jersey deserve peace of mind knowing their loved ones are cared for by the very best," said Neal Kursban, Family & Nursing Care CEO. "Our continued growth in the Eastern United States allows us to share our trusted care model with more older adults who want to live independently, safely, and with dignity at home."

Known for a 97% client satisfaction rate and only the top 8% of caregiver applicants being accepted, Family & Nursing Care is recognized for providing the highest quality, personalized home care in the Mid-Atlantic.

Caregivers can assist clients with:

Activities of Daily Living , such as bathing, dressing, personal hygiene, toileting, meals, and nutrition.

, such as bathing, dressing, personal hygiene, toileting, meals, and nutrition. Mobility and safety , including walking, transfers, exercises, and more.

, including walking, transfers, exercises, and more. Companionship , including social engagement, errands, and appointments.

, including social engagement, errands, and appointments. Household support , like housekeeping, laundry, and washing dishes.

, like housekeeping, laundry, and washing dishes. Specialized care, including support for Alzheimer's disease and dementia, Parkinson's disease, hospice and palliative care, cancer, and more.

"We have partnered with care professionals for decades and are excited to expand those collaborations in New Jersey," said Mitch Markowitz, Family & Nursing Care Vice President of Business Development. "Whether after a hospital discharge or for long-term support, our team is available 24/7 to step in with empathy and expertise."

Frank Esposito, former owner of Expert Home Care, said joining Family & Nursing Care ensures continuity for clients and caregivers alike. "When co-owner David Goodman and I made the decision to retire, we wanted to ensure our clients and caregivers would remain in the most capable hands," said Esposito. "Family & Nursing Care's values, integrity, and commitment to excellence make this a perfect fit. Clients will continue to receive the same exceptional care and attention they've come to expect."

Family & Nursing Care has earned the National Business Research Institute's Circle of Excellence Award for 10 consecutive years, reflecting its commitment to outstanding care for families. To learn more about the company's leading services and expansion in New Jersey, visit familynursingcare.com/new-jersey.

About Family & Nursing Care

Family & Nursing Care is one of the oldest, largest, and most well-respected home care companies in the Mid-Atlantic region. Our mission is to help older adults maintain their independence and quality of life as they age. Since 1968, we have helped tens of thousands of families by providing access to caregivers who assist with activities of daily living, including bathing, dressing, mobility assistance, errands, meal prep, light housekeeping, medication reminders, companionship, and more. For more information, visit www.familynursingcare.com.

Contact: Risa Margulies

Vice President, Communications & Marketing

Phone: (301) 755-1109

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Family & Nursing Care