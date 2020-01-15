Family Attorney Charles Wesley Kim, Jr. of Yelman & Associates selected to Super Lawyers 2020

Only one month into 2020, and Yelman & Associates already has something to celebrate besides the New Year. Their very own family attorney, Charles Wesley Kim, Jr , was recently selected to "Super Lawyers" for his success in family law, custody, visitation, and divorce cases. This nomination marks a significant milestone and achievement for Mr. Kim and a testament to the dedication he has to his clients as well as the wealth of experience he brings to the table both in and out of the courtroom.

Ranking Among the Top 5% of San Diego Family Lawyers

According to Super Lawyers, the list of those recognized is comprised of no more than 5% of attorneys in each state. Each year the industry-leading organization selects attorneys from firms across the nation spanning over 70 practice areas including family law categories that encompass those practicing as a divorce attorney, child custody lawyer, child support lawyer and more.

Super Lawyers Selection Process

According to Super Lawyers, the selection process is a rigorous one, beginning with a peer nomination by another licensed attorney. Pending nomination approval, Super Lawyers utilizes a proprietary process and scoring mechanism that looks at (among other aspects):





Settlement and verdict outcomes

Representative clients

Awards

Honors

Transactions

Position within the firm

Scholarly writings or lectures

Employment and educational background

Certifications and licenses

Bar and other professional activity

Other outstanding achievements

Community service and pro bono work

And more…

After the aforementioned have been evaluated and weighted, a peer evaluation by practice area takes place. From there, firms are grouped into firm-size categories before final selection for inclusion in Super Lawyers is determined.

About Charles Kim

Having been admitted to the Bar in 1982, Mr. Kim has had a long and prestigious career in law. Over the years he has acquired an impressive depth and range of experience, as well as having earned a myriad of awards and accolades. As a leading family lawyer in San Diego, he has helped countless clients with family and divorce-related legal issues, from child custody to alimony, division of assets, and more.

Education

Yale University , B.A. Cum Laude, 1979

, B.A. Cum Laude, 1979 Columbia University , J.D. 1982

Practice Areas

Family law

Child Support & Custody

Regulatory law

About Yelman & Associates

Located in sunny San Diego, California, Yelman & Associates is a premier law firm dedicated to divorce and family law. Founded in 1995, the firm is known for its results-focused approach and customer-centric service, bringing over 75 years of combined experience to the table.



The firm specializes in a range of issues related to divorce and family law, including but not limited to custody and visitation, high-net-worth divorce, mediation, and division of property, and is passionate about fighting vigorously to help their clients achieve the best possible outcome in or out of court.

Those interested in learning more are encouraged to reach out via their website for a complimentary phone consultation.

