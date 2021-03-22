Family Bond Leads to $100,000 Gift to Cedarville University

CEDARVILLE, Ohio, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Searching for a way to honor the lifelong service to Cedarville University by his sister and brother-in-law, Randy Clark turned to some contemporary communication— Cedarville emails and a podcast—for motivation.

This motivation led him to contribute $100,000 from his Aunt Bernice Schrenk's trust to fund the Connie and Lyle Anderson Endowed Music Scholarship. The scholarship will provide funds for future music students pursuing programs in keyboard pedagogy or voice as primary performance disciplines.

Clark, a 1974 Cedarville alumnus, interim CEO of private equity companies and a trustee for the trust, had not been as connected to Cedarville University as he would like due to extensive travel for work. However, when he opened a November email that included the Cedarville Stories Podcast with Dr. Lyle and Connie Anderson — his sister and brother-in-law — Clark was moved by their investment in the lives of college students and decided to help future Cedarville music students.

"Although I have not followed Cedarville as closely as I would desire, I have watched from a distance how Cedarville has 'held the torch' for Christian education when so many other schools have drifted away from the truth," said Clark. "Being able to help future students receive an education from a biblical worldview is important to me, and I know my aunt would love to see Connie and Lyle recognized in this way. It was a perfect fit."

The Andersons have served at Cedarville for a combined 72 years. Lyle is senior professor of music and Connie is director of the keyboard pedagogy program.

"Connie and Lyle have impacted college students during their years of teaching at Cedarville University, and this endowed scholarship is a great way to honor them for their faithful service," said Clark. "The music program may not be at the forefront of people's minds, but the way Connie and Lyle have devoted their careers to mentoring students is worthy of this recognition."

The scholarship will be given to students with a minimum 3.3 GPA, display exemplary character, and are pursuing programs that have been heavily influenced by the Andersons.

"We were speechless when Randy shared with us the news of the endowment scholarship," said Connie Anderson. "We knew my aunt wanted her remaining funds to be used to benefit Christian organizations. We're honored that Randy and Cristal Brown, co-executor, elected to benefit future music students at Cedarville."

