Family Bonds Foundation Raises Record $461,000 for Charitable Grants

Internova Travel Group initiative assists individuals and communities struggling with financial hardship both inside and outside the travel industry

NEW YORK, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Family Bonds Foundation, a charitable initiative of Internova Travel Group, one of the world's largest travel services companies, has raised $461,000 to assist people in need in the travel industry, easily exceeding its 2024 goal of $150,000.

Founded in 2015 by John Lovell, President of Travel Leaders Group, part of Internova Travel Group, the Family Bonds Foundation supports those in the travel industry – along with their families, their children and their communities – who are experiencing financial hardships.

"The love and support that comes from Family Bonds is immeasurable," said travel advisor Brenda Blacker, whose family received help paying her young grandson's medical bills. "We are blessed to be part of such a generous and caring community of advisors."

The fundraising effort received a big boost at Travel Leaders Network's annual EDGE conference, held in June in National Harbor, Maryland, where Family Bonds conducted a silent auction and online raffle. A record number of prizes were donated by supplier partners, including ocean and river cruises, land packages, hotel stays and premium airline tickets. Travel Leaders Network, an Internova Travel Group company, is the largest network of professional travel agents in North America.

This year, Family Bonds also launched a corporate donor program, allowing travel agencies and preferred partners to sign on as sponsors. Sponsorship levels are Diamond, $25,000+; Platinum, $10,000-$24,999; Gold, $5,000-$9,999; Silver, $2,500-$4,999; and Bronze, $1,000-$2,499. Outside Agents, Pavlus Travel and Globus family of brands have committed to Diamond sponsorships, and Cruise Holidays of Kansas City and Nexion Travel Group have joined as Platinum sponsors. Family Bonds has received commitments at other sponsorship levels as well.

"I am truly humbled by the generosity of our travel advisors, employees and supplier partners in embracing this charitable endeavor that does so much for people in our industry," said Jackie Friedman, Family Bonds Foundation President. Friedman oversees the Foundation's Board of Directors and provides strategic direction. "The need is so great and every donation can help change someone's life."

Friedman is also President of Nexion Travel Group, an Internova Travel Group company. Nexion Travel Group will hold its Family Bonds fundraiser — including an online raffle and silent auction — at the CoNexion conference in New Orleans in September.

Each year, nominations for assistance from the Family Bonds Foundation are taken from Internova Travel Group's network of advisors and preferred partners. The Foundation Board, made up of travel industry leaders, agency owners and supplier partner and Internova Travel Group executives, reviews the nominations and awards grants. So far, more than 200 grants have been distributed to travel advisors, supplier partners and their local communities, helping with such expenses as college tuition, medical bills, daycare or after-school care, school supplies and other basic necessities.

Everyone in the travel industry is encouraged to help the foundation identify potential recipients. The next deadline for nominations is Oct. 15, with the decision communicated to recipients on Nov. 1. To nominate someone or to make a donation, go to familybondsfoundation.com.

