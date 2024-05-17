Family Braces Sees Brisk Start to Second Quarter as Calgary's Largest Group of Orthodontists

Calgary's largest group of orthodontists, Family Braces, experiences a brisk start to the second quarter of 2024, continuing its commitment to high-quality Invisalign and braces treatments across its five locations.

CALGARY, AB, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Braces, Calgary's largest group of orthodontists with five locations across the city, reports a strong start to the second quarter of 2024. This positive momentum builds on the group's successful first quarter, underlining its commitment to providing high-quality orthodontic services to the Calgary community.

Since the beginning of April, the orthodontic clinics have seen an increase in patient bookings and consultations, suggesting a continuing demand for specialized orthodontic care. Family Braces attributes this growth to its reputation for quality and its strategic approach to patient care, including advanced technologies and personalized treatment plans.

With a strong team of experienced orthodontists, Family Braces remains dedicated to offering a range of orthodontic solutions, including Invisalign and traditional braces. These treatments are tailored to meet each patient's individual needs and preferences, ensuring effective outcomes and enhanced patient satisfaction.

The brisk start to the quarter also reflects Family Braces' proactive engagement with the community and its ongoing efforts to educate the public about the benefits of timely orthodontic care. The group's active involvement in community initiatives and commitment to patient education have helped it maintain its position in the Calgary orthodontics landscape.

Looking forward, Family Braces is optimistic about the rest of the quarter. The group's orthodontists plan to continue focusing on growth and improvement, exploring new ways to refine treatment processes and enhance patient experiences. This includes further integrating digital technologies into its practices and expanding its educational outreach to help more people understand the importance of orthodontic health.

Family Braces thanks its patients and the broader Calgary community for their continued trust and support. Their orthodontists are committed to upholding the highest orthodontic care standards and contributing positively to their patient's health and well-being.

About Family Braces:

Family Braces is Calgary's largest group of orthodontists, with five orthodontic clinics throughout the city. Known for its innovative approach and commitment to quality, Family Braces specializes in traditional braces and Invisalign treatments. The orthodontic group is dedicated to enhancing the smiles and lives of its patients through personalized, effective orthodontic care.

